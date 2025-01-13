Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy part ways after contract negotiations stall

Mike McCarthy's contract with the Dallas Cowboys ran out, and his time with the team has run its course.

McCarthy, whose contract expired after the 2024 season, won't return as Dallas' head coach next season, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the news in a statement Monday afternoon.

“Over the past week, Mike and I had the opportunity to conduct a joint review of all aspects of the past season, our players and staff, and also spent considerable time discussing the road forward for the team," Jones' statement reads. … "Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction. …

“We will commence a search process immediately to hire the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported that the two sides were unable to come to terms on the length of a contract, and decided to part ways. The Cowboys denied the Chicago Bears' request to interview McCarthy for their open head coaching position last week, when negotiations on an extension were presumably ongoing. If McCarthy is still interested in the job he's now free to interview, assuming the Bears are also still interested.

The Cowboys finished 7-10 with several blowout losses, including a 41-7 defeat against the rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 as Saquon Barkley surpassed 2,000 yards rushing for the season. McCarthy helped turn things around midway through the season, winning four of five games after falling to 3-7. But after two losses to end the season, it was time for a change.

The Cowboys came into the season with high hopes but struggled almost immediately. A season-ending hamstring injury to Dak Prescott wasn't the reason Dallas' season went sideways as the Cowboys' offense struggled with Prescott this season. Apart from a late-season spike when the team averaged 27.4 points over a five-game stretch, Dallas was mainly a mess without its quarterback.

McCarthy helped the Cowboys win 12 games in each of the past three seasons, but couldn't get the team to the NFC championship game. Dallas hasn't reached that point of the playoffs since the 1995 season. Jones stayed the course with McCarthy through the playoff losses, even as there were many calls for Dallas to go in a different direction. Jones remained patient with McCarthy, but the 2024 season went south quickly.

The Cowboys job isn't an easy one, with a few stars taking up most of the salary-cap space. Prescott is turning 32 next season and coming off a season-ending injury and there are constant distractions that come along with being Dallas' head coach. But there is a recent track record of regular-season success, and it is one of the highest-profile jobs in sports.

It will be interesting to see what type of candidate Jones focuses on in his search. Whoever accepts the job better be ready for the pressure that comes along with it.