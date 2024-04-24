Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: For starters, speed at WR and linebacker

The Carolina Panthers will bring in several new contributors during this week’s NFL Draft. And while the wait for the influx of young talent is nearly over, it’s still fun to project and predict what Carolina’s future might soon look like.

That’s why The Charlotte Observer is taking one more shot at a seven-round Panthers mock draft.

Here is our third and final seven-round mock draft of the offseason:

Second round — 33rd overall pick: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

The Panthers couldn’t throw the ball deep last season. They lacked speed at most offensive positions, and the wide receiver group couldn’t regularly separate against coverage.

Well, here’s the easy solution: Draft the guy who just set the NFL Scouting Combine record for the 40-yard dash with a 4.21-second streak in Indianapolis in February.

Worthy turned heads with his speed in drills, and understandably so, but he’s more than just a great test-taker. During his three seasons at Texas, Worthy produced 197 catches for 2,755 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 14 yards per catch during his college career, and he caught at least 60 passes in each of his three seasons.

Bonus: This past season, Worthy averaged about 17 yards per punt return (he had 22) for one touchdown.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images/TNS)

While Worthy has a slender frame at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, he has the deep speed to scare opposing defenses. He’s also capable of lining up on the boundary and in the slot, giving him the versatility to move around Dave Canales’ passing attack.

Worthy can open things up for Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and Tommy Tremble in the passing game. Most importantly, though, he can be a dynamic downfield target for second-year quarterback Bryce Young.

Mock trade with Green Bay Packers

Panthers acquire: 41th (second round via the New York Jets) and 126th (fourth round) overall picks.

Packers acquire: 39th (second round) overall pick.

The Panthers have a lot of holes to fill and only seven draft picks. Making a small trade down makes sense for adding value to their haul — and increasing the return for the Brian Burns trade. The Panthers allow the Packers to move up for the price of a fourth-round pick. It’s a minor move, but more lottery tickets are necessary for this rebuilding roster.

Second round — 41st overall pick (from GB via NYJ): Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

The Panthers probably need to start planning for life after Shaq Thompson. The longtime captain is coming off a serious leg injury and is in the final year of his reworked contract.

While there is a lot of optimism hovering around Thompson’s return, the Panthers should hedge their bets at inside linebacker. A succession plan at inside linebacker would be forward-thinking and wise from a long-term roster-building standpoint.

Miami Hurricanes running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) attempts to out run Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) in the second half at Kyle Field, Bryan College Station, Texas on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Josey Jewell was a nice addition to seemingly replace Frankie Luvu, but one could argue his arrival doesn’t necessarily move the needle in the long-term scope. Edgerrin Cooper could be an upgrade as a third inside linebacker and an heir apparent to Thompson.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the combine earlier this year. He produced 205 tackles (30.5 for loss), 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions during his four-year college career.

In theory, Cooper could make up for the playmaking void left at the position by Luvu this season and beyond. Dan Morgan could also put his stamp on the defense with a “dawg” linebacker in the middle of the unit.

Third round — 65th overall pick: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

The Panthers have an ascending tight end in Tremble. And while the Carolina brass has been quick to compliment the former Notre Dame playmaker, he could use some pass-catching help around him this year.

Sinnott has the versatility to line up at both tight end spots, and he even has the body type to play the H-back position, if needed. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end ran a 4.68-second 40-yard dash and had a 10-foot, 6-inch broad jump in Indianapolis. He produced 1,123 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Kansas State.

Kansas State Wildcats tight end Ben Sinnott (34) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Giving Young another big body in the passing game just makes too much sense. Sinnott could be a long-term keeper with Tremble, Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan all in the final years of their respective contracts.

Fourth round — 101st overall pick: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

One could argue that cornerback is a bigger need than wide receiver for the Panthers heading into the NFL Draft. After landing a wide receiver, a linebacker and a tight end on Day 2, the Panthers decide to bring in a long-term successor for nickel cornerback Troy Hill with the first pick of Day 3.

The Panthers brass has emphasized the desire to create more turnovers on defense this season. Abrams-Draine, a former college wide receiver, had seven interceptions and an eye-popping 34 pass breakups during his three seasons as a defensive back at Missouri.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound corner has strong ball skills and 4.44-second 40-yard dash speed. He could be a logical succession replacement for Hill, who turns 33 in August.

If Abrams-Draine can crack the lineup early, he could give the Panthers improved depth, which could allow Hill to move to the outside on occasion. Abrams-Draine’s selection also wouldn’t prohibit the Panthers from bringing in former Carolina corner Stephon Gilmore. Given the way the staff has praised Dane Jackson, outside corner might not be the succession priority that nickel corner probably will be.

Fourth round — 126th overall pick (via GB): Braelon Allen , RB, Wisconsin

After acquiring an extra pick from the Packers, the Panthers select a young Wisconsin running back. Only 20 years old, Allen has plenty of upside to go along with his 6-foot-1, 235-pound frame.

While Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders will lead the Panthers’ backfield this season, Allen could be a go-to short-yardage back as a rookie. Hubbard is in the final year of his rookie deal and Sanders has failed to live up to his contract, so investing in a long-term, cost-controlled running back makes sense on Day 3 of the draft.

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During his college career, Allen ran for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns. That rushing production was supplemented with 49 catches for 275 receiving yards. While he probably isn’t going to be viewed as an every-down back, his size and age make an inspiring upside play at the running back spot.

Fifth round — 141st overall pick (via NYG): Brenden Rice, WR, Southern California

It just feels like the Panthers will double dip at wideout during draft weekend. After landing Worthy in the second round, Carolina turns back around and grabs Rice — the son of all-time great WR Jerry Rice — in the fifth round.

The younger Rice is the complete opposite of Worthy from a build standpoint. Listed as 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Rice ran a respectable 4.50-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He is known for his toughness with the ball in the air, and he could be a regular red-zone package player for Carolina.

In two seasons with the Trojans, Rice caught 84 passes for 1,402 yards and 16 touchdowns in 26 games. Rice and Worthy could be long-term complements who grow with Young over the next four years and possibly beyond.

Fifth round — 142nd overall pick (via TEN): Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas

With Austin Corbett transitioning from guard to center, the Panthers could use some insurance in the middle of the line. While Carolina would probably like to find an offensive lineman before the fifth round, Limmer fits the need from experience and athleticism standpoints.

The 6-foot-5, 302-pound lineman has experience at both guard and center. He started 28 games at right guard before moving to center (11 starts) during his senior season.

Given that versatility, Limmer could battle with the likes of Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala and Cade Mays this summer to improve the interior depth on the line.

Seventh round — 240th overall pick (via PIT): Evan Anderson, NT, Florida Atlantic

The Panthers could use some extra bulk and push in the trenches, even after signing A’Shawn Robinson in free agency.

While Robinson, Shy Tuttle and Derrick Brown will make up the starting trio in the Panthers’ base 3-4 defense, the rotation needs depth, especially in the middle.

Florida Atlantic Owls defensive lineman Evan Anderson (8) rips-off the Florida International University helmet from the Don Shula Award Trophy after winning the game at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Anderson, listed as 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds, is a natural nose tackle. He also put up solid numbers for the Owls with 148 tackles (20 for loss), seven sacks and two pass breakups during his four-year tenure.

Anderson could back up Tuttle, while LaBryan Ray and Nick Thurman provide support behind Robinson and Brown.

While the Panthers would probably like to land a pass rusher at some point in this draft, Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum leading the charge at edge rusher makes leaving the draft without one not a complete disaster.

