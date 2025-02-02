Canadian speedskater Dubreuil claims 500 metres bronze at World Cup in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil claimed bronze in the men's 500 metres at a World Cup event on Saturday.

Dubreuil became the first Canadian in nearly 20 years to reach the podium at the historic Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.

American star Jordan Stolz set a new track record of 33.91 seconds to capture gold, while Jenning De Boo of the Netherlands took silver (34.28). Dubreuil posted a time of 34.36 seconds.

The 20-year-old Stolz also won the 1500m later Saturday for his 23rd consecutive World Cup victory across the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

Dubreuil, a 32-year-old from Lévis, Que., earned his second 500m medal of the World Cup season after winning silver in the opening race of the campaign in Nagano, Japan.

In other results, Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin placed seventh in the women's 1500m and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., finished seventh in the men's 1500m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press