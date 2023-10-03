Blue Jays fall to Twins in playoff opener as Minnesota ends historic postseason skid

The Blue Jays' 2023 playoff run got off to a rough start Tuesday against the Twins. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays opened their 2023 playoff run in losing fashion, falling to the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their American League wild-card series.

Twins rookie Royce Lewis provided all the offense for Minnesota, homering in his first two at-bats. The 24-year-old became the first player since Evan Longoria in 2008 to hit two home runs in his postseason debut, per Baseball Reference.

With the win, the Twins snapped an 18-game playoff losing streak that dated back to 2004. They had the longest postseason losing streak in major North American professional sports. It was the first home win for the Twins in the playoffs since Game 1 of the ALCS in 2002.

Kevin Kiermaier drove in the lone run for the Blue Jays with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Toronto brought the tying run to the plate against Twins closer Jhoan Duran in the ninth, but George Springer grounded out sharply to end the game.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman struggled against Minnesota yet again, surrendering three runs over his four innings of work. Pablo Lopez held Toronto to one run over his 5.2 frames. Neither team's bullpen allowed a run.

The Blue Jays' biggest offensive threat came in the sixth inning. After Kiermaier trimmed the deficit to 3-1, Matt Chapman stepped to the plate with two runners on and hit a ball 401 feet to center field. Michael A. Taylor made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Chapman and preserve Minnesota's two-run advantage.

The Blue Jays carried their own October angst into this series, having not won a postseason game since the 2016 ALCS — a streak that's in jeopardy of remaining intact for another year with Toronto already facing elimination.

Game 2 is scheduled for 4:38 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Jose Berrios takes the mound for the Blue Jays with their season on the line against Twins starter Sonny Gray.

With files from the Canadian Press