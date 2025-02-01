Bill Belichick offers free pizza to North Carolina fraternities before rivalry clash with No. 2 Duke

How many pizzas will the Tar Heels' new football coach end up buying?

Bill Belichick holds up his father's sweatshirt while being introduced as head coach of the North Carolina football program on December 12, 2024. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Acknowledging a hated rival is easy for a new college football coach and goes a long way toward earning acceptance from the fan base.

Bill Belichick endeared himself to the North Carolina faithful during his introductory press conference by holding up his father's old UNC sweatshirt and told a story in which his first words were supposedly "Beat Duke."

With the Tar Heels visiting the No. 2 Blue Devils on Saturday, UNC's new head football coach wanted to show Chapel Hill how seriously he takes the competition between Tobacco Road rivals. Belichick reached out to several fraternities on campus with an offer of free pizza while they watch the matchup with Duke.

#UNC head coach Bill Belichick is getting pizzas for Carolina fraternities for the Duke game tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/4Ymv97Ly4B — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) January 31, 2025

The offer from the football program was first reported by 247Sports' Ross Martin.

"My name is Alec Kerr, Director of Football Operations here at UNC," said the email that went out to the fraternities. "Coach Belichick wants to get your fraternity pizza for the UNC vs. Duke game tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. With that being said, our plan is to deliver the pizzas on behalf of Coach Belichick to your house."

No word on whether or not Belichick cut a deal with local pizzerias or worked something out with one of the national chains. The six-time Super Bowl winner has had previous endorsement deals with Subway and DoorDash.

Or maybe Belichick will just pay the bill himself with the $10 million salary he's set to earn for the upcoming season as part of his five-year contract.

With UNC bringing a 13-9 overall record and 6-4 mark in ACC play to Durham to face 18-0 (10-0 conference) Duke, Saturday's game looks like a potential mismatch. However, the Tar Heels won both regular-season matchups last season.

Regardless, a contingent of fans will be well-fed while watching whatever happens at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Maybe the coach will have something even bigger in mind when the rivalry comes to Chapel Hill to end the regular season on March 8.