Bayern Munich confirm major boost before Champions League trip to Arsenal

Harry Kane looks set to be fit to face Arsenal in the Champions League next month after he returned to light training with Bayern Munich.

Kane withdrew from the England squad last week due to an ankle injury.

The former Tottenham striker missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil and returned to Germany over the weekend to continue his recovery.

But Kane hopes to return in time to lead the Bayern attack when they visit Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 9.

Bayern confirmed on Monday that Kane has returned to individual training and the Bundesliga giants hope he could even play Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Arsenal face Bayern when Kane will be back playing in north London for the first time since leaving Tottenham last summer.

The 30-year-old has been in brilliant form for Bayern, scoring 31 goals in 26 Bundesliga games this season, and his return is a major boost for the Germans.

“Harry Kane completed an individual training session at FC Bayern’s training ground on Monday morning,” said Bayern in a statement.

“The 30-year-old striker worked with the ball on the pitch alongside fitness coach Holger Broich.”