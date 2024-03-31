Arsenal XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Arsenal could have the key trio of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel fit for today’s mammoth Premier League title showdown with Manchester City.

All three players have been considered doubts for a pivotal Easter Sunday clash at the Etihad Stadium having been unavailable to play for their countries during the recent international break due to injury.

Saka pulled out of the England squad with a minor muscle issue, while Gabriel withdrew from the Brazil squad as his Achilles flared up and compatriot Martinelli did the same due to a cut on his foot.

The trio have all been working hard in the hope they can be back in time for Arsenal’s trip to Manchester on Sunday.

Asked on Friday if they could make Sunday’s game at the Etihad, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said: “Yeah, there is a chance.

“They haven’t trained. Tomorrow we have another session, so there is a chance they can be available.”

Arsenal have not won at defending champions City since 2015, when Arteta was still playing, and have lost their last eight games there by an aggregate score of 22-4.

If everyone is fit, Arteta’s biggest selection call will be at left-back. Jakub Kiwior has excelled there and started the last seven games in a row.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both back fit and one of that duo could come into the team instead.

Kai Havertz is expected to lead the line once again, although Arteta has the option of bringing in Gabriel Jesus against his former club.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Doubts: Gabriel, Martinelli, Saka

Injuries: Timber

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Time and date: 4:30pm BST on Sunday March 31, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports