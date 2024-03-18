Andy Cohen Reflects on the Loss of Natasha Richardson 15 Years After Her Death: 'We All Miss Her'

Andy Cohen wrote on Instagram that the late Natasha Richardson "unlocked a window into the world that I’d never considered" during their friendship

Andy Cohen/Instagram Natasha Richardson and Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is remembering his late friend Natasha Richardson on the 15th anniversary of her death at 45.

On Monday, Cohen, 55, shared a number of photos of the late Richardson, a Tony Award-winning actress who graced the stage and screen, to his Instagram account. The photo carousel shows solo shots of the late actress, as well as photos of her posing with Cohen, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Ralph Fiennes and Richardson's widower Liam Neeson, among others.

"Fifteen years ago today, heaven got a new angel. Natasha was 'Perfectly Marvelous'… and left a profound impact on her friends, and on millions who she touched as an artist," Cohen wrote in a caption to his post, making reference to the song from Cabaret, for which Richardson won a Tony for her role as Sally Bowles in 1998.

"I’m trying to put into words the effect she had on my personal trajectory and one way I’m thinking is that she unlocked a window into the world that I’d never considered," he continued in his caption. "She not only taught me about “the good life” in all senses of the word (art, travel, food, wine, fashion), but beyond that she was dogmatic about the importance of community, shared experience, kindness, manners, laughter and love - all the truly important things in life."

Cohen met and grew a close friendship with Richardson through a mutual friend, actor John Benjamin Hickey, according to a 2011 profile on Cohen in The New York Times. Richardson died on March 18, 2009 of blunt force trauma after she fell while skiing at Quebec's Mont Tremblant, leaving behind her husband Neeson, now 71, and their two sons: Micheál Richardson and Daniel Neeson.



"I think there was a part of me during those magical years where she was the ringleader for the best things in life that knew that this lightning in a bottle couldn’t last forever," Cohen shared in his Instagram caption. "I sure appreciated that time then, and it lives inside me forever."

The Watch What Happens Live! host added in his caption that he believes Richardson would have despised social media's impact on the world, as well as "the current state of the world and politics," but he remained confident that Richardson's place amongst her family and friends would have never changed.



Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Natascha Richardson and Liam Neeson

"She would’ve remained the center of gravity for her family and friends who all lovingly floated in her orbit," he finished in his caption. "We were a merry bunch bound completely together by Her. If you can, raise a glass today to the great Natasha Richardson and let her know we all miss her down here. ♥️ 😇"



Richardon's acting career spanned dozens of onscreen appearances between 1968 and 2010, when her final movie, The Wildest Dream, released. She memorably costarred with Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid in 1998's The Parent Trap. On Broadway, she also appeared in productions like Anna Christie, Closer and A Streetcar Named Desire.



