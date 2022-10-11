Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

Video Transcript

ASAD ALVI: I'm very high on the Raptors.

IMMAN ADAN: All right, I know-- I want to close this out. And you kind of already gave it to us, but this is your prediction set in stone. I don't want a range of numbers. I don't want if everything goes right, or if everything goes-- I just want a prediction from you to close this out.

Where do you predict-- I'm going to get two things from you-- where the Raptors finish, and second, what their defensive rating will be. First, second, third, fourth, fifth in the league when the season is done? Those are my two questions for you.

ASAD ALVI: I think the Raptors are going to be the second seed in the East.

IMMAN ADAN: Jesus!

ASAD ALVI: And they're going to have a third-ranked defense in the league.

IMMAN ADAN: Second seed in the East is good for how many games?

ASAD ALVI: [BREATHES DEEPLY] Honestly, could they be the one seed? Maybe they are the one seed.

IMMAN ADAN: No, we're not jinxing them like this. This is far too high. I've been very optimistic.

ASAD ALVI: Here's the thing-- I think-- I think we're looking at 57, 58 wins.

IMMAN ADAN: What?

ASAD ALVI: But if it's 58 wins, that's the one seed. So--

IMMAN ADAN: But they can't-- oh, here's the thing-- I'm with you--

ASAD ALVI: Nah, screw it, I'm going all in.

IMMAN ADAN: --on a lot of this. I'm with you--

ASAD ALVI: 58 wins, first seed in the regular season. They maybe lose in the Eastern Conference Finals.

IMMAN ADAN: This is stressing me out.

ASAD ALVI: There, I'm saying it.

IMMAN ADAN: I've been with you on a lot of things.

ASAD ALVI: Boom.

IMMAN ADAN: I'm very, very optimistic--

ASAD ALVI: Cut that.

IMMAN ADAN: --about this Raptors team.

ASAD ALVI: There you go.

IMMAN ADAN: But I do think-- [LAUGHS] I do think that we should have some questions, mainly, their ability to score. Because yes, I agree with you, defense wins games. There's a reason why the Hawks, second best offense in the league last season and-- finished with the ninth best record in the Eastern Conference, right? Like, there's a reason for that. And it's because you really need to have a great defensive team.

And I do believe I made-- I made a prediction yesterday on "Dishes & Dimes" where I did say that my prediction is that the Raptors had a top three defense. And I was like, oh, my gosh, I feel kind of crazy saying this. But that was, like, my bold-- my bold prediction, just spoiling it for you guys. And then I walked it back almost immediately to top five because I'm-- I'm a coward.

But second seed feels crazy. Here's my thing-- I kind of have them--

ASAD ALVI: Oh, no, no, no, I'm done with the second seed.

IMMAN ADAN: I had them as a three seed.

ASAD ALVI: I see them as the one seed.

IMMAN ADAN: That's OK. Here's the thing--

ASAD ALVI: I think that they have-- they have more incentive to win all the games they possibly can--

IMMAN ADAN: That's-- OK, that's exactly--

ASAD ALVI: --than a lot of people do. Why I think they can get there. I don't think that they're the best team in the East, don't get me wrong. I just--

IMMAN ADAN: No, I agree with you. I agree with you. And that's-- OK, so that was my logic in putting them where I did. For one, I'm like, OK, there are three teams in the East that I think are in the top tier-- Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia. I think that they're-- solidified themselves as a tier above the Raptors. Whether or not the Raptors can get there, I think that they're above.

But I'm like, all of them? Shouldn't really put the foot on the gas. Brook Lopez is 100 years old. And we kind of saw, with Brook Lopez out of the lineup, what that kind of did for not only the Bucks defense, but just their record in general. And I do think that they took the foot off the gas.

Jrue Holiday also a year older. Khris Middleton also a year older. We're talking about guys on the, quote, unquote, "wrong side of 30." So I just see them not gunning as hard even if they have Giannis Antetokounmpo.

I don't know that he, you know, needs another MVP trophy. I'm sure he'll want to get one. But I think the Bucks are comfortable taking a step back so that they're healthy come playoff time, and don't have to deal with what they did last season. So I can see them not winning as many games.

Philadelphia 76ers-- I can see them-- especially with Harden being older, I can see them-- I kind of have them as my one seed. But it wouldn't surprise me if they were a better playoff team than they were a regular season team. I know that might surprise lots of other people.

And then Boston-- whole mess. So who knows? So I think it's very possible. But I think it's-- like, one of those teams are going to drop down. And so two of them--

Because at the end of the day, the Raptors can't shoot. And I think that that hurts.

ASAD ALVI: I don't know. I don't think the Raptors can't shoot. I think the Raptors can shoot. I think they have a fair bit of shooting.

I just think that-- like, I think-- I guess it really depends on how healthy-- if Otto Porter isn't healthy--

IMMAN ADAN: That's fair.

ASAD ALVI: --to start the season, then maybe--

IMMAN ADAN: But not that fair.

ASAD ALVI: --not that much shooting. But I think, like, if Otto's back for the season, Malachi's back for the beginning of the season, I think they can put enough shooting in those lineups. [AUDIO OUT] been fine shoot-- again, like, I think people are getting a little bit lost in preseason, where you don't know how many workouts those guys are doing in the day before they go to the game. You don't know how serious people are even--

