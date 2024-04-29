Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Sunday, April 28, 2024

The Canadian Press
Sunday Games

NHL Playoffs

Vancouver 4 Nashville 3 (OT)

(Vancouver leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Edmonton 1 Los Angeles 0

(Edmonton leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Colorado 5 Winnipeg 1

(Colorado leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Washington 2

(New York wins best-of-seven series 4-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

Abbotsford 2 Colorado 1 (OT)

(Abbotsford wins best-of-three series 2-1)

Belleville 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

(Belleville wins best-of-three series 2-1)

Hartford 3 Charlotte 1

(Hartford wins best-of-three series 2-1)

Syracuse 4 Rochester 3 (OT)

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

---

PWHL

Toronto 6 New York 2

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 3 L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Yankees 15 Milwaukee 5

Houston 8 Colorado 2

Boston 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 4 Cleveland 3 (10)

Texas 4 Cincinnati 3

Arizona 3 Seattle 2

American League

Minnesota 11 L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 7 Baltimore 6

Detroit 4 Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 2

National League

Washington 12 Miami 9

N.Y. Mets 4 St. Louis 2 (11)

San Francisco 3 Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 8 San Diego 6

---

NBA Playoffs

Minnesota 122 Phoenix 116

(Minnesota wins best-of-seven series 4-0)

New York 97 Philadelphia 92

(New York leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Indiana 126 Milwaukee 113

(Indiana leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

L.A. Clippers 116 Dallas 111

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

---

National Lacrosse League

Quarterfinals

Albany 9 Halifax 3

---

