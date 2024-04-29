Sports scoreboard for Sunday, April 28, 2024
Sunday Games
NHL Playoffs
Vancouver 4 Nashville 3 (OT)
(Vancouver leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Edmonton 1 Los Angeles 0
(Edmonton leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Colorado 5 Winnipeg 1
(Colorado leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Washington 2
(New York wins best-of-seven series 4-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
Abbotsford 2 Colorado 1 (OT)
(Abbotsford wins best-of-three series 2-1)
Belleville 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
(Belleville wins best-of-three series 2-1)
Hartford 3 Charlotte 1
(Hartford wins best-of-three series 2-1)
Syracuse 4 Rochester 3 (OT)
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
---
PWHL
Toronto 6 New York 2
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 3 L.A. Dodgers 1
Houston 8 Colorado 2
Boston 5 Chicago Cubs 4
Texas 4 Cincinnati 3
American League
Minnesota 11 L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 4 Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 2
National League
Washington 12 Miami 9
---
NBA Playoffs
Minnesota 122 Phoenix 116
(Minnesota wins best-of-seven series 4-0)
New York 97 Philadelphia 92
(New York leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Indiana 126 Milwaukee 113
(Indiana leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
L.A. Clippers 116 Dallas 111
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
---
National Lacrosse League
Quarterfinals
Albany 9 Halifax 3
---
The Canadian Press