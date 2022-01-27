Power Five: Streaking Avalanche take over top spot

The Colorado Avalanche are red-hot out of the COVID-19 pause, reaffirming themselves as the NHL's team to beat.

Video Transcript

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: OK, let's move to the Power Five. It's where I run down the top five teams in the NHL right now.

And I'm going to start with a new entry, which is the Boston Bruins. They did cough up a lead against the Avalanche in a big game Wednesday night. They have lost two straight. But they have 10 wins from the last 14 games. They pulled to within four points of the Leafs in the division. They're starting to get things rolling. And they're the ones that are connected to a lot of the big names that are out there in free agency. I wonder if they make a big splash, and they make it more than just a three horse race in the Atlantic division. And maybe not push to win the crown, but to be the force, or maybe one of the more powerful forces when those four teams eventually do battle in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Number four is one of those teams, the Tampa Bay Lightning. I feel like they've been off for a while now. I don't think they've played five, six days. But they still remain just two points shy of the league lead, which is the mark of a quality hockey team, is to be idle and not lose any ground.

Number three is the Florida Panthers. Another one of those teams. I was concerned over the road record. I think I talked about this last week, which was five, five, and five or maybe one worse when I was talking about it. It's now eight, six, and five. So some questions that I have answered a little bit. Although, they're just wins over the Jets, Canucks, and Oilers on the road of late, but still Florida getting wins on the road. Just not at the same pace as they've done all season long at home.

Number two is the Carolina Hurricanes. They've had uncharacteristic recent losses against Seattle and Calgary. But those are only two of three losses since coming back from the COVID Christmas. And there were 14 games there. So they are as hot as any other team not named the Colorado Avalanche who are, of course, number one on this list. They are on another level right now. 27 points from 28 possible points since the pause. Five players in the top five. The top 25 in NHL scoring. And Pavel Francouz's pushing Darcy Kuemper in net. It is all working for the Colorado Avalanche right now, who are, pretty clearly, the best team in the NHL at this precise moment in time.