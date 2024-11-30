Pistons vs Pacers Game Highlights

The Hawks' win was bad news for several teams in NBA Cup group play.
Ausar Thompson hasn't played since March while recovering from his blood clot issue.
The 59 points is the most in the NBA this season. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in a monster night to rally the Bucks from an 18-point deficit.
The Bears will be looking for a new coach yet again.
Matt Eberflus believes the Bears handled the end of Thursday's game "the right way" and accepted blame for another disappointing loss.
Detroit won on Thanksgiving Day for the first time since 2016 in stunning fashion.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Once again, the Detroit Lions are playing on Thanksgiving, only this year America will happily tune in thanks, in large part, to Jared Goff — the best story in the NFL.
Memphis ran into an Auburn buzzsaw after an impressive path to the Maui Invitational final.
Tennessee and Indiana appear to be in the playoff with wins in Week 14.
In this Thanksgiving special episode, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald dive into a packed Week 13 slate with plenty of playoff implications. From explosive performances to key matchups, they break down the top games of the week, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ high-flying offense, the Baltimore Ravens’ blue-chip coaching and a Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Chicago Bears & Detroit Lions, plus a potential snow game for the Miami Dolphins in Green Bay.
Ohio State broke the game open in the second and third quarters to end Indiana's undefeated season.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz break down the biggest games of the weekend and explain how each major win or loss impacts the conference title races as well as the expanded 12 team playoffs.
The Hoosiers' blowout loss to the Buckeyes hurts, for sure. But how damaging was it to their College Football Playoff hopes?
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
This is the second celebration-related fine for Williams this season.
Despite the defeat, the Aggies still have a shot at an SEC title and College Football Playoff bid.
Indiana barreling into a late November game with Big Ten title and playoff stakes on the line should be held up as a reason why college football is better because of NIL and the transfer portal.
Having both Paul George and Joel Embiid hasn't ignited the Sixers, who fell to 2-11 on the season.