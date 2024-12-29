Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Game Highlights
The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 126-122. Portland Trail Blazers Top Performers Shaedon Sharpe – 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 3PM Anfernee Simons – 22 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 3PM Deandre Ayton – 21 points, 16 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks Dallas Mavericks Top Performers Kyrie Irving – 46 points (season-high / 20 in 4Q), 2 steals, 5 3PM Daniel Gafford – 15 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks The Portland Trail Blazers move to 11-20, while the Dallas Mavericks fall to 20-12.