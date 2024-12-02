Advertisement

Lakers vs Jazz Game Highlights

The Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Utah Jazz as the game can down to the final possession and Utah could not convert. Lakers win105-104. On the previous play, Collin Sexton was driving towards the rim for a layup and Utah head coach Will Hardy called a timeout just prior to Sexton converting, negating the bucket and keeping the score 105-104 Los Angeles. Top Performers – Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James – 27 points, 14 assists, 5 rebounds 0-9 from 3PT LeBron sits one 3PM away from passing Kyle Korver for 7th all-time Reached 15,000 FGM in tonight’s game, becoming the second player to reach that mark (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) Anthony Davis – 33 points, 11 rebounds Top Performers – Utah Lauri Markkanen – 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists John Collins – 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists