Kyrie Irving pokes holes in NBA's Disney bubble | Run It Back

Discussions continue between the league executives and the player's association about the return to play. As the VP of the NBAPA, Kyrie Irving spoke out on why the timing may not be right due to the civil rights protests. Hosts Alex Wong and William Lou discuss the implications of this potential halt, the state of Florida's COVID-19 cases, who has the most to gain and lose in the case of a return, and more.

