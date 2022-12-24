Game Recap: Nuggets 120, Trail Blazers 107
The Nuggets defeat the Trail Blazers, 120-107. Nikola Jokic has recorded 29 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists in the victory, while Jamal Murray (25 points, eight rebounds, season-high 12 assists) and Michael Porter Jr. (18 points, five rebounds, two assists) added a combined 43 points in the victory. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 34 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Trail Blazers in a losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 20-11 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 17-16.