In-depth scouting profiles on Raptors rookie Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris
Raptors Over Everything host WIlliam Lou is joined by draft specialist Zach Milner of The Stepien to discuss the Raptors' two newest rookies.
Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.
Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.
Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.
This season's All-Star game was officially canceled on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.
Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.
Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.
Shareef O'Neal found a way to honor his dad and Kobe Bryant at LSU.
Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.
It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.
Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.
Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by comedian Sean Green give their picks for the Seahawks-Eagles game on Monday Night.
Rowdy Harrell and his wife Blakley were killed Tuesday night just three days after they got married. Rowdy was a tire carrier for Alex Bowman's team.
It's a play that remains fresh in soccer coach Peter Pinizzotto's mind even though it happened nearly 25 years ago.Argentine great Diego Maradona — making a one-off appearance to play with brother Lalo in an exhibition game for Pinizzotto's Toronto Italia team — set the ball on the grass at Birchmount Stadium for a corner kick. He used that famous left foot to curl the ball into the net for the winning goal. "He scored from a corner kick and he was celebrating like he was a young kid still," Pinizzotto recalled Wednesday after news broke that Maradona had died at age 60."You could see how much he loved to win. He hated to lose."A person close to Maradona told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday of a heart attack. Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital two weeks earlier following brain surgery.The legendary midfielder led his country to a World Cup title in 1986 and is considered one of the sport's all-time greats. A junior star in the mid-1970s in Argentina, he later played for Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla before retiring in 1997 after a three-year run back home with Boca Juniors.Maradona was well past his playing prime when he came to the Ontario capital in September 1996 to visit his brother, who spent a few seasons with Toronto Italia in the defunct Canadian National Soccer League. Team owner Pasquale Fioccola suggested to Lalo that perhaps his brother might like to dress for the exhibition game against the CNSL all-stars. With Diego on board and the necessary hurdles cleared, No. 10 eventually trotted out on the modest pitch — some 6,000 spectators packed the stands — in Toronto Italia colours."It was unbelievable," Fioccola said from Toronto. "I still don't believe it now, that I had Maradona play for my team."For a player who had shone on the sport's biggest stages in front of massive audiences, this exhibition in a lower-level league was a tad different. Still, Maradona was passionate and energetic on game day, making sure that he warmed up properly and that team motivation was high, Pinizzotto said."For him, it was almost like another important game," he said.Maradona's second-half goal ended up being the difference in a 2-1 victory. "He was friendly. He didn't play a show-off," Fioccola said. "He was normal, friendly (with) everybody. He shook hands with everybody and he gave (an autograph) if anybody asked him for it."Maradona came off as a substitute with a few minutes left to play, mainly to avoid the crush of fans at game's end. ""I remember all our players were so excited," Pinizzotto said from Woodbridge, Ont. "They all wanted to be a part of being on the field with him. He was not what he was when he was a few years younger but you could see that he still had magic. "For him to score out of the corner, he still had the left foot that was like magic."Fioccola said Maradona, who grew up in a poor area near Buenos Aires, told him he didn't have proper shoes when he first learned how to play and that he'd kick a small rock instead of a ball."He became the best because he played with his heart," he said. "One thing I've got to say about Diego, when he had a uniform on he played for the uniform he wore. He didn't play just for money. He gave his heart when he played."On one memorable day in 1996, he played for the Toronto Italia uniform.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020. With files from The Associated Press. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Not only has "Prime Time" championed Baker's potential since before he was drafted, he thinks he's found the perfect landing spot.
Chris Boucher's story has played out like a feel-good sports movie, the kind where everyone cheers for the underdog.Riding an overnight bus as a homeless teenager. Dropping out of high school and working as a cook in a Montreal chicken restaurant. Tearing his ACL in his senior college season at Oregon and going undrafted.Three years later, the 27-year-old re-signed with the Toronto Raptors for a two-year deal reportedly worth US$13.5 -- the richest contract in NBA history for a Canadian who went undrafted. A reporter pointed out that now he can buy a restaurant."It was really hard before, so it’s a lot easier now," Boucher said. The Raptors on Wednesday officially announced the re-signing of Boucher and signing of Aron Baynes, who hopefully will fill the centre spots left vacant by Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.The 27-year-old Boucher averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 block last season, injecting energy off the bench.His hefty contract is the latest chapter in his can't-make-this-stuff up story that saw him rise through Raptors 905, earning both MVP and defensive player of the year in the G League.Boucher said the new deal won't change him as a person. "I think through the years I’ve realized who I was and the people I need to be around, and COVID-19 also kind of structured me a little better on what I need, what’s important," he said. "I think money won’t change that. It's definitely going to help me with my family. I don't want my mom to work no more. That's definitely one thing I’m going to take care of. And . . . I think just to try to keep the love of basketball, try to get better, not get too comfortable and learn from my mistakes."A couple of hours after Boucher's Zoom call, Baynes virtually met the Toronto media. Sprinkling his answers with "mate" and "cheers," the New Zealand-born Aussie showed why he's so popular.He has one of the most popular athlete fan accounts on Twitter with 62,000 followers. The account heralded his signing with Toronto, posting: "TARONTO RAPTORS" and "TAMPA BAYNES," the latter in reference to the Raptors' temporary home base to start the season.The account also posted a tweet defending Baynes' three-point shot along with Kyle Lowry's age when a reporter predicted the Raptors would be worse this season because of those factors. "Aron Baynes had already proven that his three-pointer is real and Kyle Lowry will never drop off for he is immortal," the post said. Baynes said the account makes him laugh. "They're usually pretty entertaining so to me there's a lot of positivity coming from it, which kind of goes against the grain . . . it's bringing in more positivity on social media and it's a good thing so I definitely follow them and I have a good laugh a lot of the time," Baynes said. Baynes as asked whether the bushy beard has made him popular."I have no idea mate," Baynes said. "The beard has just been something that the missus told me one day 'you're going to grow a beard out,' so I pick my battles and that wasn't one I cared to fight about. "Everyone says 'happy wife, happy life' but I kind of subscribe to the 'mildly irritated wife, more entertaining life,'" he added with a laugh.While Baynes' three-point shooting cooled down slightly after a sizzling start last season, with Phoenix the 6-10 forward shot a career-best 35.1 per cent from long distance. He also averaged career highs of 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.2 minutes. He scored 20 or more points seven times, including a career-high 37 points against Portland on March 6. Improving at the three-point line has been a major focus for Baynes since his rookie season in San Antonio in 2012-13. He saw how the league was evolving to favour three-point shooting, and in particular, what Golden State was doing."The early discussions I've had with (head coach Nick Nurse), he's said, 'Look, we're going to need you to be aggressive and Kyle's great at finding guys, and he's going to give you a lot of time and space,’" Baynes said."I'm looking forward to going out there. But at the same time, I'm never trying to force it, I'm trying to find the best shot for the team. And that's what Toronto's been about over the years, is trying to find the best shot."Baynes, who signed a two-year deal reportedly worth $14.3 million, should see more of the floor this season than ever before. He's looking forward to it. And while he's 33, his message is: never stop improving. "Working under Nick and with the other coaches, there are definitely things I can learn more and get better at," he said. "But yeah, I feel very confident that I'm going to be able to go out there and try and work for it."The body feels good. We’ve had nine months now to get the body feeling right, so I’m going into it in the best shape I’ve been in, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and getting to work."Training camps open on Dec. 1, while the regular season tips off on Dec. 22.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have the type of matchup where both of them can deliver RB1 finishes. What other things do our analysts see happening in Week 12?
As the USWNT prepares to face the Netherlands Friday in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, Markgraf talks about her job, her goals, working during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.
Our five fantasy football experts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Week 12.
Federal Justice Minister David Lametti is expected to introduce legislation as soon as Thursday to legalize single-event sports betting in Canada — ending a decades-old prohibition on gambling that experts say has funnelled billions of dollars into the black market. The proposed government legislation, if passed, would allow gamblers to place a bet on the outcome of a single sports game, like a football match or a hockey game. Currently, sports bettors in Canada are limited to "parlay" bets — meaning they have to place bets on more than one game, and pick the winning team in each contest, to see any sort of windfall. The odds of a winning parlay bet are low. Canadians spend roughly $500 million a year on parlay bets through lottery games like Pro-Line. MPs from communities with large casinos — notably Windsor and Niagara Falls in Ontario — have been pushing the federal government to remove a single line in the Criminal Code that restricts gambling to parlays to give a boost to Canadian gambling operations, which face increasing pressure from foreign online outfits and U.S. casinos. Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, who was elected last fall to represent Windsor-Tecumseh, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he's been "working hard since day one" to push the government to make the necessary Criminal Code changes, which could allow casinos like Caesars Windsor or racetracks like Toronto-based Woodbine to offer enhanced sports wagering. "Excited our government will be introducing single sports betting legislation this week," he said in the post. "Total team effort." A spokesperson for Lametti declined to comment on legislation that has not yet been introduced in Parliament. Paul Burns, the president of Canadian Gaming Association, said he's happy that years of advocacy work by MPs and local communities finally pushed the government to stem the tide of wagered money moving offshore. "It's just been a horrendous year for our businesses," Burns said, adding pandemic-related health and safety measures have devastated in-person gaming at casinos and racetracks. "It doesn't cost the federal government a thing but it gives us another product, another channel, to help us attract customers back to our businesses when it's safe to do so." There's already a similar bill from Conservative Saskatchewan MP Kevin Waugh on the Commons order paper that would make it lawful for a provincially licensed entity to allow betting on a single sporting event or athletic contest. While provinces and territories control gambling operations in Canada, all operators work within the limits of the federal Criminal Code, which addresses gambling regulations and laws. Burns said the expectation is that the government will simply replicate Waugh's bill (it's a single line) in its own legislation. Government legislation is often easier to pass in Parliament than private member's bills because the government has more levers to pull to get bills through both houses of Parliament in a timely manner. NDP MP Brian Masse, who represents Windsor West, also introduced a private member's bill in 2016 that would have made changes similar to those the Liberal government is now considering. The government voted against that legislation, citing major sports leagues' claim that single-event betting might lead to match-fixing. But that opposition was blunted when sports leagues — including the NBA and NHL — partnered with U.S.-based casino operators like MGM Resorts to bolster sports betting in the U.S. As recently as January, a spokesperson for Lametti told CBC News that gambling law reforms were not an "immediate priority" for the minister. Canadians gamble $14 billion annually on sports events The pandemic has blown big holes in federal and provincial budgets and the legalization of this sort of betting could produce some much-needed government revenue. An estimated $14 billion in annual sports betting — $10 billion through the black market through bookies and $4 billion more through off-shore online outlets, according to figures from the Canadian Gaming Association — is wagered by Canadians via illegal channels beyond the regulatory control of the government. The biggest draw for these other outlets is the fact that they allow bettors to gamble on just one game. Federal and provincial governments don't get a cut of the money flowing through these illegal channels, Burns said, and the legislative change will put Canadian casinos and gambling sites on an even playing field with those who already offer these bets illegally. "Sports betting is such a huge part of the online business. It will really just allow Canadian companies to compete. Everyone will have the same regulatory relationship," Burns said. "It's encouraging. The industry has been asking for this for over a decade. Substantial revenues flow to unregulated, illegal operations and offshore Internet sites without providing any financial benefits to Canadians." A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned decades-old federal limits on sports betting in states other than Nevada. The result has been a push by state lawmakers — notably in New Jersey and border states like New York and Michigan — to legalize single-game bets at casinos and racetracks and online. Single-event legalization has unleashed a revenue boom for state coffers already. New Jersey casinos collected $4.5 billion in revenue last year alone. "Communities like Niagara and Windsor — they're competing with sports betting across border. Now, they'll have a new product to entice customers to come back to their properties when they're able to do so, safely," Burns said.