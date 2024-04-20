DeMar DeRozan dials from long distance
DeMar DeRozan dials from long distance, 04/19/2024
Jaime Jaquez Jr. slams it home, 04/19/2024
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
Caitlin Clark's net worth has increased by her salary from the WNBA and her endorsement deals which will only continue to grow.
USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?
The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.
One Porter brother is banned for life from the NBA. Another is headed to prison.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the rest of Golden State's front office staff had a feeling this season would wind up short of the ultimate goal for a franchise that has won four NBA championships over the past decade. That's the way the season went for Stephen Curry and Co. — losing big leads, making costly mistakes, repeatedly unable to deliver the big defensive stop when it mattered most. Coach Steve Kerr had hoped the 10th-seeded Warriors could somehow fight throug
"I am described as Angel's understandable ear," Shaquille O'Neal tells PEOPLE exclusively of the LSU star who was selected by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Draft
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey sat on his locker room chair and yelled loud enough after Philadelphia beat Miami in a play-in tournament game to welcome one of the newest 76ers to the postseason club. “Buddy Hield! Welcome to the playoffs!” Maxey said. Indeed, Hield is set to make his NBA postseason debut — and all it took was 632 regular-season games plus one more bonus game Wednesday night in the 76ers' 105-104 win over the Heat. The 31-year-old Hield held the dubious distinction of most NBA
The defensive lineman "was a role model both on and off the field," UAlbany said.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Aroldis Chapman was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount Thursday for his “inappropriate actions” against the New York Mets three days earlier. Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement and said Chapman's suspension begins Friday when the Pirates are scheduled to host Boston. Chapman could appeal, which would delay the punishment until that process is complete. Chapman
Our NBA experts make their predictions for every first-round series in the playoffs.
Patrick Roy took over behind the Islanders’ bench in January and led them back into the playoffs. The fiery ex-goalie figures to inject some life into what was a pretty dull six-game series last time around.
Jake Paul is dead serious about making his MMA debut for PFL.
Horned Frogs women’s basketball coach Mark Campbell lands another star player with a commitment from HVL.
TAMPA, Fla. — Sheldon Keefe usually spends time during intermissions breaking down film of that evening's opponent. Even the smallest edge can make the difference in a league separated by razor-thin margins. With the NHL playoffs resting just over the horizon, however, the Maple Leafs head coach was focused elsewhere between periods during Toronto's largely meaningless regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I was watching video of another team," Keefe said following Wednesday's
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is running on fumes after an exhausting Masters victory just four days ago. He hit a shank from a bunker. He nearly lost his mind from mud on his golf ball. And he still managed a 2-under 69 at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. J.T. Poston set the pace on an idyllic day on Hilton Head Island with nine birdies — six of them in a seven-hole stretch — for a 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and Seamus Power. Mackenzie Hughes of Hamil
The Detroit Lions revealed their new uniforms, which include a black jersey that head coach Dan Campell wanted the team to revive.
Max Holloway has some thoughts about Ilia Topuria's stipulations for a UFC featherweight title fight – and it's not very gangster.
The 21-year-old Briton had been boosted by winning four successive matches for the first time since her US Open title in 2021.