DeMar DeRozan dials from long distance

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey sat on his locker room chair and yelled loud enough after Philadelphia beat Miami in a play-in tournament game to welcome one of the newest 76ers to the postseason club. “Buddy Hield! Welcome to the playoffs!” Maxey said. Indeed, Hield is set to make his NBA postseason debut — and all it took was 632 regular-season games plus one more bonus game Wednesday night in the 76ers' 105-104 win over the Heat. The 31-year-old Hield held the dubious distinction of most NBA