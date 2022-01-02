74-year-old attempts solo Atlantic crossing on canoe

Jean-Jacques Savin is aiming to reach the Caribbean after 90 days of paddling for eight to ten hours a day.

Savin had already successfully drifted the Atlantic Ocean in a three-metre-long barrel in 2019.

The former soldier, who comes from the southeastern French town of Ares, is travelling aboard The Audacious ("L'Audacieux"), an eight-metre-long canoe weighing a ton, painted in bright orange.

Savin left with 300 kilograms of supplies, including a bottle of champagne he plans to open of his 75th birthday, on January 14.