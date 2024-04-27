New York Giants take Canadian Johnson in fourth round of NFL draft

DETROIT — Theo Johnson's NFL career will begin with the New York Giants.

New York selected the Penn State tight end with the seventh pick of the fourth round, No. 107 overall, in the NFL draft Saturday.

Johnson became the second Canadian off the board.

On Friday night, Isaiah Adams of Ajax, Ont., an offensive lineman at Illinois, was taken in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals.

The six-foot-six, 260-pound Johnson of Windsor, Ont., appeared in 45 games over four seasons at Penn State, recording 77 catches for 938 yards and 12 TDs.

Last season, he registered career highs in receptions (34), yards (341) and touchdowns (seven – tied for team lead) and was an honourable mention All-Big Ten selection.

