Serena Williams announces she will retire after 2022 US Open

Serena Williams, one of the greatest athletes of all time, announced on Tuesday that she will retire from tennis following the 2022 US Open at the end of August.

In a piece she penned for Vogue, as well as in a post on Instagram, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said that while she still loves tennis, she's ready to move on to new things.

The decision to retire wasn't easy for Williams, even though it's something she knew was coming soon. In Vogue, she wrote that she hasn't really been able to discuss even the possibility of retirement with anyone, only bringing it up with her therapist.

"But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis," Williams wrote. "Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry. The only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist!"

Even though she's calling this a "retirement," she doesn't really like that word.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution," Williams said in Vogue. "I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

And those "other things" are plentiful. She founded Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm, several years ago. Companies started by women and people of color make up 78 percent of their investment portfolio, and Williams said she's excited to focus more on her firm.

She's also planning to expand her family with her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. They already have a daughter, Olympia, who turns five in August, and she wants to be a big sister.

"Sometimes before bed, [Olympia] prays to Jehovah to bring her a baby sister. (She doesn’t want anything to do with a boy!) I’m the youngest of five sisters myself, and my sisters are my heroes, so this has felt like a moment I need to listen very carefully to."

Despite her plans for life after tennis, she's not looking forward to actually retiring.

"I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it’s not. I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next."

At the US Open at the end of August, Williams wrote that she's not looking for "some ceremonial, final on-court moment." She knows that it's likely she won't win, even though she intends to give it her all. But win or lose, she's proud of winning 23 Grand Slam tournaments, the most of any tennis player, male or female, in the Open Era.

As a tennis player, as an athlete, as a woman, and a woman of color, Williams has opened doors for so many. For 20 years, Serena Williams was women's tennis, and her legacy is untouchable. Even though she's decided to move on from tennis, she's a legend who brought the sport to new heights. She may no longer be playing, but she's made her mark on every tennis court in the world.