In pictures: Jose Antonio Reyes' triumphant career after tragic news of former Arsenal forward's death

Dimitri Kondonis
Yahoo Sport UK

Former Arsenal and Spain star Jose Antonio Reyes has died aged 35.

Reyes, a part of Arsenal’s unbeaten side of 2003-04, was confirmed to have passed away in a car crash in Spain.

His trophy-laden career saw him lift a domestic league title on three occasions in total - including a La Liga triumph while on loan at Real Madrid.

Between his spells with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, the Spanish forward lifted the Europa League an astonishing five times.

READ MORE: Tributes flood in for 'exceptional human being' Jose Antonio Reyes as former Arsenal star confirmed dead in crash

He scored 16 league goals for the Gunners during his three-year spell there between 2004-2007.

After winning the 2005 FA Cup, he was also a part of the Arsenal side which fell to defeat against Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final.

Here are the best moments of his career as the tragic news was confirmed.

Reyes burst onto the scene for Sevilla in 2001. Here, he is pictured during the Spanish Primera Liga match played between Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium (Firo Photo/ALLSPORT)
Reyes burst onto the scene for Sevilla in 2001. Here, he is pictured during the Spanish Primera Liga match played between Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium (Firo Photo/ALLSPORT)
Jose Antonio Reyes of Sevilla in action during the Primera Liga match between Sevilla and Racing Santander (Photo by Firo Foto/Getty Images)
Jose Antonio Reyes of Sevilla in action during the Primera Liga match between Sevilla and Racing Santander (Photo by Firo Foto/Getty Images)
Reyes signed for Arsenal on January 30, 2004 in London. (Photo by John Stillwell-Pool/Getty Images)
Reyes signed for Arsenal on January 30, 2004 in London. (Photo by John Stillwell-Pool/Getty Images)
Reyes celebrates a goal for Arsenal (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)
Reyes celebrates a goal for Arsenal (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)
Reyes celebrates his goal with the rest of the squad - who will go on to be labelled 'Invincibles' (Photo by Mike Egerton - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
Reyes celebrates his goal with the rest of the squad - who will go on to be labelled 'Invincibles' (Photo by Mike Egerton - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
Reyes and Arsenal celebrate the 2003-04 Premiership title triumph (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Reyes and Arsenal celebrate the 2003-04 Premiership title triumph (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal's players and their families arrive on the open-top bus at Islington Town Hall to celebrate their title triumph (MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP/Getty Images)
Arsenal's players and their families arrive on the open-top bus at Islington Town Hall to celebrate their title triumph (MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP/Getty Images)
Reyes lines up alongside team-mates before the 2005 FA Cup final against fierce rivals Manchester United (Photo by Mike Egerton - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
Reyes lines up alongside team-mates before the 2005 FA Cup final against fierce rivals Manchester United (Photo by Mike Egerton - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cup with his team-mates after defeating Manchester United. (Photo by Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cup with his team-mates after defeating Manchester United. (Photo by Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Referee Rob Styles shows the red card to Arsenal's Jose Antonio Reyes in 2005's FA Cup final. (Photo by Rebecca Naden - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Referee Rob Styles shows the red card to Arsenal's Jose Antonio Reyes in 2005's FA Cup final. (Photo by Rebecca Naden - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Reyes in action for Arsenal against Barcelona's Juliano Belletti in the 2006 Champions League final (Photo by Jon Buckle - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
Reyes in action for Arsenal against Barcelona's Juliano Belletti in the 2006 Champions League final (Photo by Jon Buckle - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
Roberto Carlos (left) celebrates with Reyes during the Spanish Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca (Photo by Liewig Christian/Corbis via Getty Images)
Roberto Carlos (left) celebrates with Reyes during the Spanish Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca (Photo by Liewig Christian/Corbis via Getty Images)
Reyes (L), Ivan Helguera (C) and Mali Mahamadou Diarra celebrate after scoring against Mallorca (JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images)
Reyes (L), Ivan Helguera (C) and Mali Mahamadou Diarra celebrate after scoring against Mallorca (JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images)
Reyes and Real Madrid are joined by then-president Ramon Calderon (L) to celebrate the 30th Primera Liga title at Ayuntamiento de Madrid on June 18, 2007 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images)
Reyes and Real Madrid are joined by then-president Ramon Calderon (L) to celebrate the 30th Primera Liga title at Ayuntamiento de Madrid on June 18, 2007 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images)
Reyes, Sergio Aguero, Salvio and Ibrahima celebrate with the Europa League trophy on the top of an open bus after beating Fulham 2-1 in Hamburg after extra time. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Reyes, Sergio Aguero, Salvio and Ibrahima celebrate with the Europa League trophy on the top of an open bus after beating Fulham 2-1 in Hamburg after extra time. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Aguero, Raul Garcia and Reyes celebrate with the trophy at the Neptuno fountain in Madrid the day after Atletico won the UEFA Europa League Cup final in 2010. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Aguero, Raul Garcia and Reyes celebrate with the trophy at the Neptuno fountain in Madrid the day after Atletico won the UEFA Europa League Cup final in 2010. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Reyes celebrates scoring the winning goal during the UEFA Super Cup match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid in Monaco. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Reyes celebrates scoring the winning goal during the UEFA Super Cup match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid in Monaco. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Atletico Madrid's Antonio Lopez (holding cup) celebrates Super Cup victory with Raul Garcia (left) and Reyes (right) (Photo by Neal Simpson - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
Atletico Madrid's Antonio Lopez (holding cup) celebrates Super Cup victory with Raul Garcia (left) and Reyes (right) (Photo by Neal Simpson - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
Sevilla's captain Ivan Rakitic holds the Europa League trophy aloft in 2014 as his teammates celebrate alongside him (Photo by John Walton - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
Sevilla's captain Ivan Rakitic holds the Europa League trophy aloft in 2014 as his teammates celebrate alongside him (Photo by John Walton - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
A bus with the Sevilla FC football team parade as they celebrate their Europa League trophy in the streets of Sevilla on May 15, 2014. (GOGO LOBATO/AFP/Getty Images)
A bus with the Sevilla FC football team parade as they celebrate their Europa League trophy in the streets of Sevilla on May 15, 2014. (GOGO LOBATO/AFP/Getty Images)
Sevilla - captained by Reyes - celebrate winning the UEFA Europa League trophy in 2015 for a second consecutive win (Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)
Sevilla - captained by Reyes - celebrate winning the UEFA Europa League trophy in 2015 for a second consecutive win (Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)
Reyes celebrates with the trophy at the end of the Europa league final between FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and Sevilla (Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto)
Reyes celebrates with the trophy at the end of the Europa league final between FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and Sevilla (Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto)
Sevilla team parade on top of a bus by a street of Sevilla to celebrate their victory in the 2015 Europa League final (CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images)
Sevilla team parade on top of a bus by a street of Sevilla to celebrate their victory in the 2015 Europa League final (CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images)
Jose Antonio Reyes, playing for his final club Extremadura on March 03, 2019 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Jose Antonio Reyes, playing for his final club Extremadura on March 03, 2019 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

