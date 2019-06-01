In pictures: Jose Antonio Reyes' triumphant career after tragic news of former Arsenal forward's death

Former Arsenal and Spain star Jose Antonio Reyes has died aged 35.

Reyes, a part of Arsenal’s unbeaten side of 2003-04, was confirmed to have passed away in a car crash in Spain.

His trophy-laden career saw him lift a domestic league title on three occasions in total - including a La Liga triumph while on loan at Real Madrid.

Between his spells with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, the Spanish forward lifted the Europa League an astonishing five times.

He scored 16 league goals for the Gunners during his three-year spell there between 2004-2007.

After winning the 2005 FA Cup, he was also a part of the Arsenal side which fell to defeat against Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final.

Here are the best moments of his career as the tragic news was confirmed.