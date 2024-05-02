MLB extends Draft League through 2030 season and announces plan to expand to eight teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball extended the MLB Draft League through the 2030 season and announced plans to expand by two teams to eight.

The Draft League launched in 2021 following the reorganization that trimmed the minor leagues and it started play with six teams that had been in the Eastern, Carolina and New York-Penn Leagues.

This year’s season starts June 4 with State College at Trenton, Frederick at West Virginia and Mahoning Valley at Williamsport. Each team is scheduled for 80 games.

MLB said Thursday that 133 players from the Draft League had been picked in the amateur draft and 103 had signed as free agents.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/MLB

The Associated Press