World Cup: Biggest games of the group stage at Qatar 2022

Luke Baker
·5 min read
Ghana and Uruguay will meet in a rematch of the infamous 2010 World Cup quarter-final (Getty Images)
Ghana and Uruguay will meet in a rematch of the infamous 2010 World Cup quarter-final (Getty Images)

The World Cup draw in Doha brought Qatar 2022 into even sharper focus and will have got plenty of mouths watering as the group stage fixtures became known and routes to the final can start to be plotted.

The tournament begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.

It’s the first time the World Cup will be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002.

Gareth Southgate’s England were drawn into Group B alongside the United States, Iran and Wales.

Plenty of the other groups also provide intrigue and we’ve picked out some of the biggest matches of the opening round to circle in your calendars. In chronological order, here are some of the fixtures to watch:

Senegal v Netherlands - 21 November

The opening day of the World Cup kicks off with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador but it’s Group A’s other game on November 21 that really sets the pulses racing. Senegal are the strongest of the five African representatives in Qatar - as proven by their triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year and their two-legged victory over Egypt to reach the World Cup - and a game against three-time finalists Netherlands is an enticing prospect that could also include Sadio Mane coming up against Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk. The winner of this opening-day contest will be in prime position to qualify from Group A

Belgium v Canada - 23 November

Currently sitting at number two in the FIFA World Rankings, Belgium are undoubtedly a world-class side but one still lacking a trophy as their much-vaunted ‘golden generation’ continues to age. Roberto Martinez’s side will be heavy favourites in their Group F opener against Canada but just a second meeting in the sides’ history - and a first in a competitive game - will provide plenty of excitement. The Canadians are at a World Cup for only the second time, after making their debut in 1986, but have the talent to spring an upset.

Roberto Martinez is trying to steer Belgium to World Cup glory (Getty Images)
Roberto Martinez is trying to steer Belgium to World Cup glory (Getty Images)

France v Denmark - 26 November

Not since Brazil in 1962 have the reigning World Cup winners defended their title but France will be looking to buck that trend in Qatar. They begin with a game against whichever team emerges from the intercontinental play-off between Peru and Australia or UAE but Denmark may prove their toughest Group D foes. It will be a fourth World Cup match between the sides, with an uninspiring 0-0 draw in Russia four years ago the most recent clash, and Christian Eriksen potentially playing in a major tournament for the first time since his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 adds another element to proceedings.

Argentina v Mexico - 26 November

The only group-stage fixture between two teams both currently in the top ten of the FIFA World Rankings, the Latin American derby between Argentina and Mexico could well decide who tops Group C. The sides are relatively regular foes on the international stage and Mexico will be hunting a first victory over La Albiceleste since the 2004 Copa America, having failed in ten attempts since. In what is likely Lionel Messi’s final World Cup, the Argentines won’t want to slip up however.

Lionel Messi will want to finally win a World Cup for Argentina (AP)
Lionel Messi will want to finally win a World Cup for Argentina (AP)

Spain v Germany - 27 November

Two European heavyweights who have undergone something of rebuild over the past couple of years clash in a mouth-watering Group E fixture on November 27. The World Cup will be a litmus test of just how far along both nations are as they look to recapture former glories. With five wins between them, they certainly don’t lack for history at the global showpiece and this game will be a rematch of the 2010 World Cup semi-final when Spain triumphed 1-0 thanks to Carles Puyol’s goal.

Iran v United States - 29 November

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the complex geo-political relationship between the countries, Iran and the United States have only squared off in men’s football twice in their history. The first of those matches memorably came at the 1998 World Cup - with a delicately choreographed pre-game ceremony including the Iranian players gifting white roses to the Americans as a symbol of peace before Iran triumphed 2-1 for a first-ever victory at a World Cup Finals. The match was described as the “most politically charged game in World Cup history” and given that relations between the countries have been up and down ever since, the 2022 encore promises to have its own unique atmosphere.

Iran memorably beat USA 2-1 at World Cup 1998 (Bongarts/Getty Images)
Iran memorably beat USA 2-1 at World Cup 1998 (Bongarts/Getty Images)

Ghana v Uruguay - 2 December

Another group-stage match with a memorable World Cup history, Ghana and Uruguay have only met once but it’s a game that will live in infamy. In the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, the sides were locked at 1-1 approaching the end of extra-time when Dominic Adiyiah’s header was flying into the goal, only for Uruguay striker Luis Suarez to blatantly save the shot with his hands. Suarez was given a red card but Asamoah Gyan missed the subsequent penalty, Ghana lost the shootout and heartbreakingly missed out on becoming the first African side in history to reach a World Cup semi-final. Suarez is surely still public enemy number one in Ghana and the fact he could be playing in the 2022 rematch adds some extra spice to this Group H fixture.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Canada's Arop runs fastest time of rough-and-tumble 800 heats at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. — Marco Arop watched in shock as Canadian teammate Brandon McBride crashed in his rough-and-tumble heat of the 800 metres. Running minutes later, Arop's biggest concern was just to stay on his feet. The 23-year-old from Edmonton recorded the fastest time of the 800 heats at the world track and field championships on Wednesday — despite running much of the race out in Lane 2. "I was just trying to avoid a collision," Arop said. "I saw Brandon in the previous heat, and I was just tryi

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI