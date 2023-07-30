Women's World Cup Canada vs Australia Preview: Kerr returns, Sinclair seeks history

Last time out, the Canadian women's national team had a dramatic comeback over Ireland to secure their first win at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

However, if Canada (No. 7) wants to advance to the Round of 16, they'll have to earn a draw or win over co-host Australia (No. 10).

The Matildas are not easy competition, to say the least. Not only are they tactically astute, but they're playing on home soil in front of thousands of Australian fans, who could act as the metaphorical 12th man.

Read on for everything you need to know about Group B's must-watch match on Monday morning.

Quick hits

Canada have been slow to settle into the tournament. They will try to avoid a lacklustre start against Australia like they did against Ireland, conceding only four minutes in.

However, Les Rouges managed to turn it around over the Girls in Green, and will aim to carry that momentum into their next match.

If Christine Sinclair scores, she would become the first player to score in six FIFA Women’s World Cup competitions.

The Matildas are expected to make a deep run in this tournament, but are hanging on by a thread. Despite a shaky 1-0 win over Ireland via a Steph Catley penalty, they dropped the ball against Nigeria, losing 2-3.

If Australia wants to advance to the knockouts, they will need the full three points.

Canada will tackle Australia on Monday in their final group game of the 2023 Women's World Cup. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Canada's depth will be vital

In the second half over Ireland, Canada came to life thanks to "super subs" Sinclair, Sophie Schmidt and Shelina Zadorsky.

The trio has a combined 635 international caps. Their experience and composure on the ball led to more completed passes and confidence from Bev Priestman's side. These veterans will be relied upon against Australia, who will be relentless knowing they need to secure a win to move on.

While it's one of the tournament's biggest matches to date, it's also a pivotal moment for Sinclair and Schmidt.

With a goal, Sinclair would become the first player of any gender to score in six FIFA Women’s World Cup competitions. Many Canadians are hoping the 40-year-old will claim the honour on Monday.

Story continues

If Canada loses the match, they have a strong chance of being eliminated. As Schmidt announced she'll retire from international soccer after the tournament, she won't want to end her career without making it out of the group stage.

However, one of the younger athletes to watch is Julia Grosso. In the match against Ireland, she was one of the only players who provided Canada with spark in the first half. She helped Les Rouges equalize just before the break through quick passes and impressive on-ball awareness.

Canada's key to the match will be starting the game with confidence, fluidity and awareness. If they can transition from defence to attack quickly and smartly, they'll have a shot against the Matildas.

Christine Sinclair hopes to become the first player to score in six FIFA Women’s World Cup competitions. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Australia must thrive under pressure

A big question for the Aussies is if they'll be able to come back from a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat over Nigeria.

The hosts were consistent in the first half last time out. Fans were thrilled after Emily van Egmond opened the scoring in first half extra time, but it was short lived. Nigeria levelled through Uchenna Kanu in the final seconds.

After the break, Australia looked panicked, disorganized, and were without their usual finesse. They were able to add a late goal in the remaining minutes, but it wasn't enough to beat the Super Falcons.

However, things are looking up for the Matildas. Star striker Sam Kerr deemed herself fit for Monday's clash, after being sidelined for the first two matches of the tournament with a calf injury.

Kerr will bring some much-needed panache and ball control to Tony Gustavsson's side, and will look to break down Canada's backline through quick passes and crafty shots.

It's also no secret that Australia will come out swinging. They'll be playing in front of thousands of fans, and will use the pressure associated with this match to their advantage. They won't want to see their World Cup journey end here.

Star striker Sam Kerr is set to return to the pitch for Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Predictions

Starting lineups

Canada (4-3-3 formation)

Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave)

Defenders: Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea), Vanessa Gilles (Olympique Lyonnais), Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Julia Grosso (Juventus), Quinn (OL Reign)

Forwards: Adriana Leon (Portland Thorns), Cloe Lacasse (Arsenal), Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign)

Manager: Bev Priestman

Australia (4-4-1-1 formation)

Goalkeeper: Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United)

Defenders: Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers), Ellie Carpenter (Lyon), Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City), Stephanie Catley (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Hayley Raso (Real Madrid), Katrina Gorry (Brisbane Roar), Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammarby IF), Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC)

Forwards: Emily van Egmond (San Diego Wave), Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Manager: Tony Gustavsson

The state of Group B right now 🫣



🇳🇬 Nigeria (4 pts)

🇨🇦 Canada (4 pts)

🇦🇺 Australia (3 pts)

🇮🇪 Ireland (0 pts)



Canada vs. Australia on Monday is shaping up to be a CLASSIC 🤩 pic.twitter.com/s9eGsMAGAo — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) July 27, 2023

Outcome

It's hard to say how this match will end, as both teams have a lot to play for.

Additionally, both teams are similarly ranked, have strong backlines and are used to big moments on the international stage.

A difference could lie in the fact that Australia has a better striker with Sam Kerr, but Canada has a better keeper in Kailen Sheridan.

Considering this situation, it's likely the match could result in a draw. Nonetheless, it feels like this game is anyone's to take.

Quotes

"I think we match up well against Australia. Similar playing styles. But yeah, I fancy our chances. We just need to continue and grow and build because the performance we had [against Ireland] is not going to cut it against Australia." — Canada midfielder Sophie Schmidt

"It’s a massive boost for us to get [Kerr], our captain, our leader, and such a world class player back in our squad." — Australian defender Ellie Carpenter

How to watch

Across Canada, all of the matches will be broadcasted live on CTV, TSN and RDS, with extended coverage across Canada Soccer’s digital channels from CanadaSoccer.com to Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube featuring the hashtags #CANWNT and #WECAN.

Monday's pre-game show will begin at 5:00am ET, with main coverage starting at 6:00am ET.