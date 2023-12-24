Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Wolves vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Premier League football returns to Christmas Eve for the first time since 1995 as Chelsea travel to face Wolves this afternoon. It is not going to be a permanent return to the festive calendar, with it already confirmed that there will be no League match on December 24 next season.

Chelsea have the chance to provide their fans with some pre-Christmas cheer, though even victory at Molineux would not lift them beyond their current position of tenth in the table. The Blues are closer to the relegation zone than the top four in terms of points, and Mauricio Pochettino's side have not won away from home since the start of November.

Wolves have struggled for consistency themselves at times this season but are on a six-match unbeaten run on home soil, beating Manchester City and Tottenham and picking up a point against Aston Villa and Newcastle. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Wolves vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off: 1pm GMT, Molineux

How to watch: Sky Sports

Wolves team news: Neto pushing for return

Chelsea team news: No Fernandez

Standard Sport prediction: Draw

Strasbourg eye move for Barco

11:33 , Matt Verri

RC Strasbourg have a significant £22million January transfer budget to sign players, including Chelsea target Valentin Barco.

The 19-year-old could leave Boca Juniors this winter and is being targeted by the French club, offering him a future pathway into Mauricio Pochettino's first team at Stamford Bridge.

Strasbourg are the first club to join Chelsea in Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's multi-club model as part of BlueCo.

They have been given a significant transfer budget and have a remit to sign Under-23 players like Barco, who Manchester City and Brighton also target for their own multi-club operations.

(Getty Images)

Pochettino sends warning to Lavia

11:21 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino says Romeo Lavia could make his Chelsea debut against Wolves but warned his returning injured players that they will be phased in very slowly.

Story continues

The Argentine was keen to send a message directly to his Blues squad that he will only pick players who are fully fit and in good form.

Lavia, 19, has not played a competitive match for almost seven months now and has yet to make his Chelsea debut since a £53million summer transfer from Southampton.

“Lavia is in a similar position to [Christopher] Nkunku," he said. "He arrived and never made his debut. After six months, maybe tomorrow he will be involved, maybe.

"He is with the team and doing well but he still needs time to get his best form.

"They are all desperate to make debuts and we are pushing, but I need to be clear that we cannot make the mistake, they can be involved, but in which form, at what level?

"It is easy to say I want to play but we are competing, and it is serious the competition but, after six months, Nkunku and him need to know they need to train really hard every day, or double the players who are fit, to make an impact when they go to the pitch."

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

11:12 , Matt Verri

One final Premier League match before Christmas.

James looks to put hamstring misery behind him

11:04 , Matt Verri

Reece James has had hamstring surgery in Finland, ruling the Chelsea captain out for around four months.

The decision for James to undergo surgery was made following further specialist assessments on Wednesday.

James has suffered repeated injury hamstring problems and surgery leaves his Euro 2024 hopes in major doubt.

But James will hope surgery will give him a better chance of making a full recovery and reduce long-term hamstring issues.

James has suffered seven hamstring injuries in the last three years.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Standard Sport prediction

10:57 , Matt Verri

It’s hard to imagine Chelsea suddenly stringing a consistent run together, particularly on the road.

Wolves have impressed at home this season, beating Manchester City and Tottenham already, and will back themselves to pick up another positive result.

1-1 draw.

Chelsea team news

10:47 , Matt Verri

Enzo Fernandez is expected to be miss the trip to Wolves after being pictured in tears following Chelsea's win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

The 22-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 32nd minute and stayed in the dressing room for most of the match,.

Mauricio Pochettino revealed post-game that the midfielder had been suffering from illness and asked to be substituted, amid rumours come out of Argentina that he is suffering from a more serious groin injury.

In better news, midfield duo Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu along with winger Noni Madueke are back in full training.

Lavia is in contention to make his debut at Molineux after Christopher Nkunku made his debut from the bench, playing for just over 20 minutes on Tuesday.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

(Action Images via Reuters)

Wolves team news

10:41 , Matt Verri

Wolves expect to have key winger Pedro Neto back in the squad, along with goalkeeper Jose Sa and full-back Nelson Semedo.

However, young midfielder Joseph Hodge is still out and Jonny is not training with the first-team group due to disciplinary reasons.

(AP)

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea

10:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 12pm GMT ahead of the 1pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Live coverage: Follow all the action right here! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good morning!

10:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Wolves vs Chelsea!

We have Premier League football on Christmas Eve for the first time since 1995. It's not here to stay, with it already confirmed there will be no repeat next season.

The Blues desperately need to improve on their poor away form by giving their fans an early Christmas present, but Wolves will be confident of inflicting further misery on the Blues.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 1pm GMT from Molineux.