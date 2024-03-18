Whose social media posts earn more: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler or Paige Spiranac? It’s not even close

After winning a second consecutive Players Championship, Scottie Scheffler has cemented himself as the world’s No. 1 player, according to both the Official World Golf Ranking and the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

But while Scheffler overcame neck issues to win at TPC Sawgrass, becoming the first player to defend in the tournament’s history, his social media posts can’t come close to demanding the same return as those of influencer Paige Spiranac.

In fact, according to a story at Vegas Insider, Spiranac’s posts often get about four times as much as those from Scheffler, who now has eight PGA Tour victories and a major on his resume.

More from the story:

Spiranac averages around $8,477 to $12,716 per post when using a standard influencer calculation method, which factors in engagement rate per post, extras for the type of post, and additional considerations, culminating in the total rate. On the other hand, Scottie Scheffler, a notable figure in the PGA Golf tour and holding the highest Instagram follower count among his peers on the list with 625,622 followers, only garners an average of $2,000 to $3,000 per post using the same calculation method making Spiranac’s cost per post approximately four times more expensive. Alex Romo, a prominent golf influencer with the lowest Instagram follower count on the list, just under 40,000 followers, potentially averages $207 to $311 per Instagram post, following industry standards. Meanwhile, professional golfer Chris Kirk, boasting six PGA Tour victories and an average of about 20,000 followers, manages to generate only about $140 to $211 per post, indicating that despite his accolades, his social media presence equates to the same cost as that of a sponsored post by a golf influencer.

According to stats from the website, the average pro golfer gets just less than $1,000 per post while the average golf influencer gets nearly $5,000 per post.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek