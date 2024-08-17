West Ham XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui says he will make a late call on which summer signings will feature in this evening’s Premier League opening fixture against Aston Villa.

West Ham host Unai Emery’s Champions League qualifiers at the London Stadium, having clinched eight new arrivals already this summer after replacing David Moyes with ex-Wolves boss Lopetegui in the dugout.

The Spaniard revealed on Thursday that he has no immediate injury issues in his squad, beyond the absence of Edson Alvarez, and will make a last-minute call on his starting lineup and matchday squad to face Villa on Friday.

Kurt Zouma won’t be involved as he tries to secure a move away from West Ham, having seen a proposed switch to the UAE collapse and been replaced as club captain by Jarrod Bowen.

Asked whether he has any injury concerns, Lopetegui said: “No. Fortunately at the moment, we don’t have bad news about injuries. We have to be aware about the kind of preparation we have for any players that are later than others.

“Tomorrow we are going to have more information. Right now, that’s all we know about the injuries.”

Niclas Fullkrug is likely to start (Getty Images)

When asked if any of West Ham’s new signings could face Villa, he added: “Yes. We are trying to wait until tomorrow. We will make a last-minute decision on the lineup.

“It’s just about tomorrow. More or less we have it [the starting XI] in our minds, but we will see.

“Some of them are more ready than others. We will see [which of] the new signings are ready. Others will have to wait a little bit.

“Let’s see [whether Aaron Wan-Bissaka plays]. He has played enough minutes in pre-season with Manchester United. But it’s true that his first day was yesterday. We need to check them all tomorrow.”

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Rodriguez; Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta; Fullkrug

Injuries: Alvarez

Doubts: None

Date and time: 5:30pm BST on Saturday August 17, 2024

Venue: London Stadium