Scamacca (L) - West Ham vs Wolves live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

06:36 PM

45 min: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Back in action here in east London, as Guede kicks off the second half!

06:24 PM

HT: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Scamacca's opener remains the difference at the break.

The visitors started the game well but West Ham soon found their rhythm and they go into the break with a one- nil advantage.

06:22 PM

45+2: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Goal-scorer Scamacca shows his playmaking abilities to the home crowd with smart ball towards Bowen. who charges into the penalty box, only to see his block defended by Kilman

06:20 PM

45 min: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Podence shows some real burst of pace and fires a strike from outside the penalty box.

But the shot is aimed directly at the West Ham goalkeeper, who is able to comfortably hold onto the effort

06:19 PM

43 min: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

A couple of injuries and changes so far in the game, so four minutes are to be added on.

06:18 PM

41 min: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Paul Tierney is getting some stick from West Ham fans, as he does give a very questionable decision for a free-kick against Paqueta for a challenge that seemed very soft.

Definitely not the most popular man inside the London Stadium this evening.

06:16 PM

38 min: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Wolves have recorded over 85% of possession over the last ten minutes played at the London Stadium, but the hosts arguably look the better side.

West Ham are much more dangerous of the two sides; Bruno Lage needs to work out quickly how to convert their possession into goal scoring opportunities at half time or I'm afraid to say this game will sadly slip away from them.

06:13 PM

36 min: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

It was a half chance as goal scorer Scamacca's cross comes in towards the back post and Soucek nods it down but Jarrod Bowen can't quite get onto the flick.

06:08 PM

34 min: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Pabio Fornals is on for him, an enforced change as Cornet appears to have suffered an ankle injury.

06:07 PM

32 min: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

There is another stop in play as Cornet goes down holding his leg; possibly giving Fornals the opportunity to come and on and impress the manager.

06:04 PM

29 min: West Ham 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

GOAAAALLLLLLL

Gianluca Scamacca opens his Premier League account with a brilliantly taken goal. He held the ball up and played into Bowen. The England forward cut inside and went to shoot but was tackled, it popped up to Scamucca, who took it so well on the volley, a slight nick off Jonny and in.

What a finish from the Italian and West Ham lead.

06:02 PM

24 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Bowen has started well and sends Soucek down the right. But he overhits the cross which found Cornet, who met it on the volley but smashed it way, way over.

05:59 PM

21 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Another Portuguese midfielder is booked for late foul on Bowen.

Finally Wolves decide to take off Neto due to an ankle injury and replace with Adama Traore on the right-side.

Moments before, Scamacca fired a horrendous free-kick effort into the stands.

West Ham vs Wolves live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

05:56 PM

18 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

The game continues here and ten-man Wolves charge up the pitch thanks to some clever footwork from Nunes.

He wins a free-kick on the edge of the area, which the visitors fail to capitalise on.

05:54 PM

16 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Worrying scenes for Bruno Lage as Neto takes to the floor holding his ankle.

This could be a major blow for Wolves so early in the contest at the London Stadium.

05:51 PM

14 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

That was close from the hosts, as Declan Rice sprays a pass out to Kehr, who finds Bowen. The England forward had to cut inside and it was spilled by Sa. Scamacca steers wide at the rebound but the forward should really do better from that distance.

05:50 PM

12 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

That was a brilliant counter move from West Ham and Jarrod Bowen is fouled on the half-way line by Neves, who receives the first card of the game.

05:45 PM

10 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

A first real half change for West Ham as Scamacca is able to cut inside and shoots wide after a Cornet flick on, however he is later flagged offside but it was a decent move from the Italian forward.

05:43 PM

8 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

In these early exchanges at the London Stadium, the visitors are threatening in the penalty box.

They are playing the ball with ease in a bid to probe through West Ham's defence and at times its working effectively; it's a bright start for Bruno Lage's side.

West Ham goalkeeper Fabianski is forced into action again at Jonny steps up from centre back to drill a shot on target, but Fabianski is able to quash the danger and make the save.

05:40 PM

6 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

A great play from Nunes, as he is able to skip past Kehrer in the penalty area and has excellent chance against Fabianski, but the new signing slashes his foot at the ball and it unfortunately cannons towards the corner flag.

In all honesty, it's poor attacking followed by poor defending.

05:38 PM

4 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

That was sloppy play from the West Ham captain as Podence forces a save from Fabianski from distance after some poor control from Declan Rice in midfield.

05:36 PM

2 min: West Ham 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Bowen makes a fast start for the hosts and appeals to Paul Tierney for a free kick on the edge of the area, but the referee waves play on,

Jonny has slotted in at centre half alongside Kilman in a conventional back four, which answers the question of how Bruno Lage planned to start today.

05:32 PM

Kick-off

Away we go here, West Ham starting on the front foot.

05:30 PM

The teams are out

Just minutes to go here until kick off as Declan Rice and Ruben Neves lead out the two sides.

05:29 PM

"Once the players bed in, West Ham will pick up points'

Jamie Redknapp speaking on Sky Sports isn't surprised by West Ham's slow start to the season but feels the London club will be fine once their new signing settle in.

05:24 PM

Bruno Lage on Diego Costa

That was a big question – my team is completely different with a striker in the team. He’s been training really good for two weeks. But not only that, the way the people around him, the wingers, can play with his influence in the team.

05:07 PM

Pre-match stats via Opta

West Ham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Wolves (L1), having won just two of their first eight against them in the competition before this (D1 L5).

Wolves have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight Premier League games against West Ham, though they have lost each time they’ve conceded in this run.

West Ham are winless in their last six Premier League home games (D3 L3), last having a longer run between August 2002 and January 2003 (12 games).

Wolves are without a win on the road in the Premier League in each of their last seven games (D2 L5); they haven’t gone eight such games without a victory since August 2018 (D3 L5), with seven of those games taking place in 2011-12. However, that run was ended with a 1-0 win over West Ham.

04:46 PM

Team news explained

Diego Costa was among the Wolves substitutes. The former Chelsea striker signed for Wanderers earlier in September having left Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January.

Summer signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca were handed starts in attack for West Ham.

04:40 PM

Wolves starting XI

Sa, Semedo, Jonny, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Nunes, Moutinho, Neto, Podence, Guedes.

04:40 PM

West Ham starting XI

Fabianski; Dawson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paquetá, Cornet; Scamacca

04:36 PM

Team news...

...details from the London Stadium coming up!

01:58 PM

Good afternoon

Seventeenth meets 18th in this evening's Premier League contest at the London Stadium, as West Ham United host fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

David Moyes's side occupy a sport in the regelation zone at present, while their visitors are only one place and two points better off.

Claiming back-back to wins in the Europa Conference League is all well and good but West Ham's success on the continent di not translate into improved domestic fortunes when they travelled to the face Everton just before the international break.

West Ham have really struggled in front of goal continued as Neal Maupay struck the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory for Everton and West Ham's next few games could supposedly make or break David Moyes' tenure in the hotseat.

A tally of just two defeats from their last seven outings, in all competitions may look good on paper, but football matches are not played on paper, and West Ham now set out to end a six-game winless streak at the London Stadium in the the Premier League- not since 2003 have they endured a longer such run.

In order to do so, the hosts will likely have to achieve something that they are yet to do in the Premier League this season-score in the first time- as Wolves' attacking prowess following the half-time interval has been virtually non-existent this season.

Wolves are dangling just above the dotted line in 17th place and travel to the London Stadium still waiting for their first away win of the new Premier League season.

Bruno Lage can be slightly encouraged by the fact that his side boast the joint-best defensive record on the road so far, being one of the five teams to have conceded just three goals in away match but the visitors have a gone a miserable seven Premier League away games without a win since prevailing at Everton in March.

A goal from Tomas Soucek was enough to hand West Ham a 1-0 victory over Wolves in this fixture last season- a third triumph from their last four league game against Lage's side- and Moyes is seemingly fighting for three points and his job in tonight's game.

Ahead of kick-off at 5.30pm, we'll be bringing you team news, live updates, and latest reaction after the match too.