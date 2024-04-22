Sports scoreboard for Sunday, April 21, 2024
Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Vancouver 4 Nashville 2
(Vancouver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Winnipeg 7 Colorado 6
(Winnipeg leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Florida 3 Tampa Bay 2
(Florida leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Washington 1
(New York leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
AHL
Rochester 3 Utica 2
Lehigh Valley 4 Charlotte 1
Providence 4 Hartford 2
Colorado 6 Ontario 3
San Diego 4 Coachella Valley 3 (SO)
Rockford 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Grand Rapids 2 Milwaukee 1 (OT)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
L.A. Clippers 109 Dallas 97
(Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Milwaukee 109 Indiana 94
(Milwaukee leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Oklahoma City 94 New Orleans 92
(Oklahoma City leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
San Diego 6 Toronto 3
Boston 6 Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 8 Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 6 Houston 0
Cincinnati 3 L.A. Angels 0
Colorado 2 Seattle 1 (10), 1st game
Seattle 10 Colorado 2, 2nd game
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 6 Oakland 2
Baltimore 5 Kansas City 0
National League
Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 0
Miami 6 Chicago Cubs 3
Arizona 5 San Francisco 3
---
MLS
LA Galaxy 4 San Jose 3
Minnesota 3 Charlotte FC 0
---
NLL
Rochester 12 Philadelphia 3
---
