Sports scoreboard for Sunday, April 21, 2024

The Canadian Press
Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Vancouver 4 Nashville 2

(Vancouver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Winnipeg 7 Colorado 6

(Winnipeg leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Florida 3 Tampa Bay 2

(Florida leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Washington 1

(New York leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

AHL

Cleveland 3 Toronto 1

Rochester 3 Utica 2

Lehigh Valley 4 Charlotte 1

Providence 4 Hartford 2

Colorado 6 Ontario 3

San Diego 4 Coachella Valley 3 (SO)

Rockford 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Grand Rapids 2 Milwaukee 1 (OT)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Boston 114 Miami 94

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

L.A. Clippers 109 Dallas 97

(Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Milwaukee 109 Indiana 94

(Milwaukee leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Oklahoma City 94 New Orleans 92

(Oklahoma City leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

San Diego 6 Toronto 3

Boston 6 Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 8 Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 6 Houston 0

Cincinnati 3 L.A. Angels 0

Texas 6 Atlanta 4

Colorado 2 Seattle 1 (10), 1st game

Seattle 10 Colorado 2, 2nd game

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 6 Oakland 2

Baltimore 5 Kansas City 0

Detroit 6 Minnesota 1

National League

L.A. Dodgers 10 N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 0

Miami 6 Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 5 San Francisco 3

---

MLS

LA Galaxy 4 San Jose 3

Minnesota 3 Charlotte FC 0

---

NLL

Rochester 12 Philadelphia 3

---

