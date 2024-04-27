West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, Arne Slot latest news, updates, TV, lineups today

West Ham vs Liverpool - LIVE!

Liverpool must ensure their season does not completely derail as they travel to face West Ham in the lunchtime kick-off. A Merseyside derby defeat in midweek leaves the Reds needing big favours from Arsenal and Manchester City if they are to give Jurgen Klopp a perfect send-off.

Much of the focus in the build-up to this match has been on Klopp’s successor, with Arne Slot set to take charge at Liverpool in the summer. A compensation deal with Feyenoord has been agreed and the Dutchman, who has made it clear he wants the job, now appears certain to be the next man in the Anfield hot seat.

West Ham produced a dreadful display themselves last time out, hammered 5-2 by Crystal Palace. There is every chance these could prove to be David Moyes’ final few weeks in charge of the club, who face an uphill battle to secure European qualification. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

West Ham vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off: 12:30pm BST | London Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

West Ham team news: Bowen could return

Liverpool team news: Gakpo back in contention

Standard Sport prediction: Liverpool win

Liverpool agree compensation deal for Slot

Stage is set!

Wouldn’t say the sun is shining over east London this morning...

All set for our penultimate Premier League home game of the season ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/iRnDamBiAl — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 27, 2024

Moyes not thinking about West Ham future

David Moyes has no interest in who might be replacing him as West Ham manager - as he confirmed talks over his future are on hold.

Moyes’s contract as West Ham manager expires this summer, and he is expected to depart after four and a half years in charge.

The club are understood to be considering successors, having held meetings this week with Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, as well as former Wolves and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.

Moyes maintains his future will not be decided until the summer and said: “I've not had any communication at all. That is because we've already decided amongst ourselves that we would talk at the end of the season.

“There is a lot of speculation around, I understand that. But we need to get things right.”

Quizzed on his thoughts on the names linked with replacing him, Moyes said: “I have to be honest, I haven't looked. I'm only getting told by people like you, or maybe people have phoned me up.

“But I haven't gone out looking. As far as I'm concerned, we had an agreement we would speak at the end of the season.”

Insight into Slot's team talks

Arne Slot led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season.

His side beat Ajax away from home on their way to doing so, and Feyenoord released his team talk to the players after the match.

A little look at what the Liverpool players can expect...

19/03/2023 - Johan Cruijff Arena 📍



‘We have a bigger goal this season…’#TheBestMemories pic.twitter.com/1bvTwjJbxz — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) May 18, 2023

Slot set to become next Liverpool boss

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal with Feyenoord to hire Arne Slot as their new manager.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Anfield in the summer and talks have been ongoing between the Premier League giants and last year’s Eredivisie champions over Slot replacing the German.

Multiple reports state that a £9.4million compensation package has now been verbally agreed.

Slot, who has publicly stated his interest in becoming Liverpool boss, is now free to negotiate his terms with the club.

According to The Athletic, deals have also been agreed to bring over first-team coach Sipke Hulshoff and head of performance Ruben Peeters.

Standard Sport prediction

Liverpool need to pick themselves up and get a result to keep any faint hope of a title win alive. Klopp will have his players in no doubt over what’s at stake, despite the disappointment of midweek.

West Ham were dead on their feet from the off against Crystal Palace and, with David Moyes potentially in his final few weeks in charge, it could prove to be a painful end to the season.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool have Cody Gakpo back in contention to face West Ham, but Diogo Jota is still out.

The Reds boss rested the likes of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister for the win at Fulham before the short journey to Goodison Park, but it had little impact on their performance.

It is a quick turnaround for the journey to east London and it remains to be seen whether Klopp opts to shuffle his pack again.

Gakpo missed the defeat to Everton due to birth of his first child, but Klopp confirmed at his press conference on Friday that the Dutchman is now back in training.

With Nunez and Salah both wasteful in front of goal once against against Everton, Gakpo could come back into the starting lineup.

Jota is injured but should return before the end of the season, while Conor Bradley remains on the sidelines.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

West Ham team news

West Ham are hoping to have Jarrod Bowen available this afternoon.

Bowen has 20 Premier League goal contributions this season and needs a strong end to the season to make England’s Euro 2024 squad, but he missed their last two games with a back injury.

Nayef Aguerd will miss the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s side due to a foot injury, however, while Konstantinos Mavropanos faces a race to be fit.

“Jarrod Bowen is back training, so there’s a good chance that Jarrod will be available,” David Moyes said on Friday.

“We’ll still need to monitor him right up [to the game] just to see how he is, but hopefully Jarrod is back and fit.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11.30am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Liverpool!

Confidence not particularly high in either camp, with West Ham coming into this after a heavy defeat to Crystal Palace and Liverpool losing a Merseyside derby last time out.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12:30pm BST from the London Stadium.