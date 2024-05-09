Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 8, 2024

The Canadian Press
Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Vancouver 5 Edmonton 4

(Vancouver leads series 1-0)

Florida 6 Boston 1

(Series tied 1-1)

---

PWHL Playoffs

Best-of-Five Semifinals

Toronto 4 Minnesota 0

(Toronto leads series 1-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

Best-of-Five Division Semifinals

Cleveland 3 Belleville 2 (overtime)

(Cleveland leads series 2-1)

Hartford 3 Providence 2

(Hartford leads series 2-1)

Lehigh Valley 2 Hershey 0

(Hershey leads series 2-1)

Milwaukee 5 Texas 3

(Texas leads series 2-1)

Coachella Valley 7 Calgary 5

(Coachella Valley leads series 2-1)

Ontario 4 Abbotsford 3

(Ontario wins series 3-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

New York 130 Indiana 121

(New York leads series 2-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 5 Philadelphia 3

L.A. Angels 5 Pittsburgh 4

Kansas City 6 Milwaukee 4

Baltimore 7 Washington 6 (12 innings)

Atlanta 5 Boston 0

American League

Cleveland 5 Detroit 4

Oakland 9 Texas 4 (first game)

Texas 12 Oakland 11 (second game)

Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 9 Houston 4

Minnesota 6 Seattle 3

National League

San Diego 3 Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 1

Arizona 4 Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 8 Colorado 6

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.

---

