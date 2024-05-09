Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Vancouver 5 Edmonton 4
(Vancouver leads series 1-0)
Florida 6 Boston 1
(Series tied 1-1)
---
PWHL Playoffs
Best-of-Five Semifinals
(Toronto leads series 1-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
Best-of-Five Division Semifinals
Cleveland 3 Belleville 2 (overtime)
(Cleveland leads series 2-1)
Hartford 3 Providence 2
(Hartford leads series 2-1)
Lehigh Valley 2 Hershey 0
(Hershey leads series 2-1)
(Texas leads series 2-1)
Coachella Valley 7 Calgary 5
(Coachella Valley leads series 2-1)
Ontario 4 Abbotsford 3
(Ontario wins series 3-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
New York 130 Indiana 121
(New York leads series 2-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 5 Philadelphia 3
L.A. Angels 5 Pittsburgh 4
Kansas City 6 Milwaukee 4
Baltimore 7 Washington 6 (12 innings)
Atlanta 5 Boston 0
American League
Cleveland 5 Detroit 4
Oakland 9 Texas 4 (first game)
Texas 12 Oakland 11 (second game)
Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 6 Seattle 3
National League
Arizona 4 Cincinnati 3
---
