Is West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Europa League tonight

West Ham will hope to catch out Bayer Leverkusen while they are still celebrating a first Bundesliga title as David Moyes’s side look to overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat in their Europa League quarter-final.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen claimed the first league title in the club’s 120-year history as they thrashed Werder Bremen on Sunday, sparking wild celebrations and a mass pitch invasion.

The German side are unbeaten in 43 games in all competitions this season and were dominant in the first leg last week as they look to add the Europa League and German Cup to their Bundesliga title.

But West Ham haven’t lost a European knockout tie in two years after winning the Conference League last season, and will hope to continue their European adventure with a London Stadium comeback.

When is West Ham vs Leverkusen?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 18 April at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery +. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

What is the team news?

West Ham remain without Jarrdo Bowen in what is a big blow for the Hammers, who will also be without the suspended Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri. Edson Alvarez is back, but Kalvin Phillips and Alphonse Areola are doubts

Leverkusen rested a few players at the weekend, even as they had to win to secure the Bundesliga title, so the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo should all return to the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Johnson; Kudus, Antonio

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic; Frimpong, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Boniface

Prediction

West Ham 0-2 Leverkusen