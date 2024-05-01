Stars and Golden Knights meet with series tied 2-2

Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Stars -161, Golden Knights +136; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Stars won 4-2 in the last meeting.

Dallas is 52-21-9 overall and 26-13-4 at home. The Stars have gone 26-7-2 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Vegas is 45-29-8 overall and 20-17-6 on the road. The Golden Knights have gone 41-10-6 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Johnston has 32 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 42 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body), Mason Marchment: day to day (undisclosed), Radek Faksa: day to day (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Nicolas Hague: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

