Week 11 fantasy kicker rankings: Best starts at kicker
Heading down the stretch in the NFL season, kickers tend to get overlooked as fantasy managers try to make a big trade-deadline splash or find crucial bye-week replacements.
In addition, there isn't a tremendous variation in kicker performance from week to week. However, weather can be a major factor late in the season -- and kickers who get to play in warm-weather cities or have their home games inside a dome are generally more reliable than those who have to perform in the cold November rain (or worse).
ON BYE: Arizona, Carolina, New York Giants, Tampa Bay
Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.
Fantasy football Week 11 kicker rankings
(*-check status before kickoff)
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Hou.
at Dal.
2
Brandon Aubrey
Dal.
vs. Hou.
3
Justin Tucker
Bal.
at Pit.
4
*Austin Seibert
Was.
at Phi.
5
Chris Boswell
Pit.
vs. Bal.
6
Younghoe Koo
Atl.
at Den.
7
Tyler Bass
Buf.
vs. K.C.
8
Blake Grupe
N.O.
vs. Cle.
9
Evan McPherson
Cin.
at L.A.-C
10
Wil Lutz
Den.
vs. Atl.
11
Cameron Dicker
L.A.-C
vs. Cin.
12
Harrison Butker
K.C.
at Buf.
13
Jake Bates
Det.
vs. Jac.
14
John Parker Romo
Min.
at Ten.
15
Jake Moody
S.F.
vs. Sea.
16
Jason Sanders
Mia.
vs. L.V.
17
Jason Myers
Sea.
at S.F.
18
Joshua Karty
L.A.-R
at N.E.
19
Matt Gay
Ind.
at N.Y.-J
20
Daniel Carlson
L.V.
at Mia.
21
Dustin Hopkins
Cle.
at N.O.
22
Cairo Santos
Chi.
vs. G.B.
23
Joey Slye
N.E.
vs. L.A.-R
24
Cam Little
Jac.
at Det.
25
Jake Elliott
Phi.
vs. Was.
26
Brandon McManus
G.B.
at Chi.
27
Spencer Shrader
N.Y.-J
vs. Ind.
28
Nick Folk
Ten.
vs. Min.
29
Zane Gonzalez
Was.
at Phi.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 11 kicker rankings (2024)