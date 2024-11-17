Week 11 fantasy kicker rankings: Best starts at kicker

Advertisement

Heading down the stretch in the NFL season, kickers tend to get overlooked as fantasy managers try to make a big trade-deadline splash or find crucial bye-week replacements.

In addition, there isn't a tremendous variation in kicker performance from week to week. However, weather can be a major factor late in the season -- and kickers who get to play in warm-weather cities or have their home games inside a dome are generally more reliable than those who have to perform in the cold November rain (or worse).

ON BYE: Arizona, Carolina, New York Giants, Tampa Bay

Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal with time expiring to give the Lions a win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on Nov. 10, 2024.
Fantasy football Week 11 kicker rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Ka'imi Fairbairn

Hou.

at Dal.

2

Brandon Aubrey

Dal.

vs. Hou.

3

Justin Tucker

Bal.

at Pit.

4

*Austin Seibert

Was.

at Phi.

5

Chris Boswell

Pit.

vs. Bal.

6

Younghoe Koo

Atl.

at Den.

7

Tyler Bass

Buf.

vs. K.C.

8

Blake Grupe

N.O.

vs. Cle.

9

Evan McPherson

Cin.

at L.A.-C

10

Wil Lutz

Den.

vs. Atl.

11

Cameron Dicker

L.A.-C

vs. Cin.

12

Harrison Butker

K.C.

at Buf.

13

Jake Bates

Det.

vs. Jac.

14

John Parker Romo

Min.

at Ten.

15

Jake Moody

S.F.

vs. Sea.

16

Jason Sanders

Mia.

vs. L.V.

17

Jason Myers

Sea.

at S.F.

18

Joshua Karty

L.A.-R

at N.E.

19

Matt Gay

Ind.

at N.Y.-J

20

Daniel Carlson

L.V.

at Mia.

21

Dustin Hopkins

Cle.

at N.O.

22

Cairo Santos

Chi.

vs. G.B.

23

Joey Slye

N.E.

vs. L.A.-R

24

Cam Little

Jac.

at Det.

25

Jake Elliott

Phi.

vs. Was.

26

Brandon McManus

G.B.

at Chi.

27

Spencer Shrader

N.Y.-J

vs. Ind.

28

Nick Folk

Ten.

vs. Min.

29

Zane Gonzalez

Was.

at Phi.

