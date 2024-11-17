Week 11 fantasy kicker rankings: Best starts at kicker

Heading down the stretch in the NFL season, kickers tend to get overlooked as fantasy managers try to make a big trade-deadline splash or find crucial bye-week replacements.

In addition, there isn't a tremendous variation in kicker performance from week to week. However, weather can be a major factor late in the season -- and kickers who get to play in warm-weather cities or have their home games inside a dome are generally more reliable than those who have to perform in the cold November rain (or worse).

ON BYE: Arizona, Carolina, New York Giants, Tampa Bay

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

Fantasy football Week 11 kicker rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Ka'imi Fairbairn Hou. at Dal. 2 Brandon Aubrey Dal. vs. Hou. 3 Justin Tucker Bal. at Pit. 4 *Austin Seibert Was. at Phi. 5 Chris Boswell Pit. vs. Bal. 6 Younghoe Koo Atl. at Den. 7 Tyler Bass Buf. vs. K.C. 8 Blake Grupe N.O. vs. Cle. 9 Evan McPherson Cin. at L.A.-C 10 Wil Lutz Den. vs. Atl. 11 Cameron Dicker L.A.-C vs. Cin. 12 Harrison Butker K.C. at Buf. 13 Jake Bates Det. vs. Jac. 14 John Parker Romo Min. at Ten. 15 Jake Moody S.F. vs. Sea. 16 Jason Sanders Mia. vs. L.V. 17 Jason Myers Sea. at S.F. 18 Joshua Karty L.A.-R at N.E. 19 Matt Gay Ind. at N.Y.-J 20 Daniel Carlson L.V. at Mia. 21 Dustin Hopkins Cle. at N.O. 22 Cairo Santos Chi. vs. G.B. 23 Joey Slye N.E. vs. L.A.-R 24 Cam Little Jac. at Det. 25 Jake Elliott Phi. vs. Was. 26 Brandon McManus G.B. at Chi. 27 Spencer Shrader N.Y.-J vs. Ind. 28 Nick Folk Ten. vs. Min. 29 Zane Gonzalez Was. at Phi.

