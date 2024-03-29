Is Watford vs Leeds on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch tonight’s Championship fixture

(Getty Images)

Leeds United will be hellbent on picking up from where they left off before the international break as the Championship leaders make the trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

With 12 wins in their last 13 Championship matches, Daniel Farke’s men are unbeaten in the league in 2024, closing what was once a 17-point gap with Leicester City to knock the Foxes off their perch at the top of the table.

They travel to a 13th-placed Watford with an eye to at least briefly create breathing space between them and their promotion rivals, sitting level on points with Leicester and just one above Ipswich Town in third going into the contest.

With everything still to play for in the race for the automatics, the Hornets will be eager to cause an upset and derail Leeds’ rampant charge towards a one-season return to the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Watford vs Leeds odds and tips here.

When is Watford vs Leeds?

Watford vs Leeds is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 29 March at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the channels from 7:30pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Watford were able to come through the international break unscathed, having no new fitness concerns to report. That said, Jeremy Ngakia and Ken Sema are doubtful to make their return against Leeds, having gone into the break nursing problems.

Wesley Hoedt will also miss the fixture as he serves the final game of his two-match suspension.

Leeds weren’t so lucky in the injuries department - Connor Roberts limped off for Wales in the Euro play-off final defeat to Poland, while Charlie Cresswell was notably absent from the England U21 squad that thrashed Luxembourg 7-0 on Tuesday.

Story continues

Both could be unavailable for tonight’s outing, joining Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk in the treatment room.

Odds

Watford win 5/1

Draw 10/3

Leeds win 5/9

Get the latest football betting site offers here.

Prediction

Leeds will be expected to continue in fine stead and pick up the win. Watford 0-2 Leeds