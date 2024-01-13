How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Newcastle welcome Manchester City in a mouth-watering Premier League clash today.

Despite Newcastle’s current malaise, Eddie Howe’s side have proven themselves a formidable opponent at St James’ Park and it will be a major test of the champions.

Still, City have enjoyed an unbeaten return to domestic duty after winning the Club World Cup and have since been boosted by the returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku. Slowly but surely, they appear to be getting back up to speed.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the game on the Discovery+ app.

