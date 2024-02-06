How to watch Jordan vs South Korea: TV channel and live stream for Asian Cup game today

Jordan meet South Korea in the first Asian Cup semi-final later today.

While Heung-min Son and company will be favourites to reach the final, it has not been a particularly convincing run to this stage.

They have not been able to get the job done in regulation time in their two knockout games, although that perhaps speaks to the heart this side have.

Jordan, meanwhile, are out to cause a shock.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Jordan vs South Korea

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE. Coverage starts at 2.50pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog.