How to watch England vs Brazil for FREE: TV channel and live stream for friendly today

England host Brazil in a mouthwatering friendly at Wembley later today.

While international football is not always looked upon favourably during the drama of a domestic campaign, any meeting between the Three Lions and the Selecao evokes strong emotions.

Indeed, the build-up to huge international tournaments is always fascinating too. Gareth Southgate is preparing to lead England into Euro 2024, where they are probably expected to win. Brazil, meanwhile, are gearing up for the Copa America after their World Cup disappointment.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game for free later today.

Where to watch England vs Brazil

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 6pm GMT ahead of the 7pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the Channel 4 app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our team of reporters at the ground.