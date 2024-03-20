Watch out for Colorado State? Rams embarrass Virginia basketball in March Madness First Four

Colorado State has a date with Texas.

The Rams dominated Virginia 67-42 in their First Four matchup Tuesday. With the win – Colorado State's first NCAA Tournament victory since 2013 – the No. 10 seed Rams set up a first-round March Madness matchup Thursday against the No. 7 Longhorns in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Colorado State finished the regular-season with a 22-9 record. Despite losing in the Mountain West conference tournament semifinals to New Mexico, the Rams received an at-large bid and played their way into the field of 64.

"I never would have imagined that. I knew our guys were ready to compete," Colorado State head coach Niko Medved said of the blowout win over Virginia. "We got an opportunity to play here, it is what it is. ... We'll watch Texas film on the plane and do it again."

Here's what you need to know about Texas' first-round March Madness opponent:

Colorado State takes down Virginia in First Four

Colorado State went on a 9-0 run to close the first half with a 27-14 lead over Virginia. The Cavaliers shot a dismal 17.2% from the field, 2-for-9 from three and didn’t score a single point in the final 10:30 of the half. The Rams, on the other hand, shot 50% from the field and 3-for-7 from three to take a 13-point halftime lead.

The Rams extended their lead to as many as 25 points in the second half and cruised to a 67-42 victory over the Cavaliers, who won the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

Rams forward Joel Scott had a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Nique Clifford added 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman was the only Virginia player to reach double digits with his 15 points.

The Cavaliers finished the game shooting 25% from the field and 3-for-17 from three, while the Rams shot 55.3% from the field and 5-for-14 from three.

Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) shoots the ball over Virginia Cavaliers guard Taine Murray (10) in the second half at UD Arena.

Who will Colorado State face next in March Madness?

The Rams will take on Texas, the Midwest's No. 7 seed, on Thursday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner will advance to the second round to take on the winner of No. 2 Tennessee and No. 15 Saint Peter's.

When did Colorado State last make NCAA Tournament?

The Rams have appeared in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, most recently in 2022, when Colorado State suffered a first-round upset loss to No. 11 Michigan as the No. 6 seed. Colorado State has gone as far as the Elite Eight in 1969 and has an overall March Madness record of 5-12.

