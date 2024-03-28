Warriors' Draymond Green Reacts To Game Ejection After Yelling At A Referee

Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green has some thoughts about his latest game ejection.

During Thursday’s episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” Green discussed getting ejected less than four minutes into his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The power forward acknowledged that he “deserved” the game ejection and that getting kicked off the court “just can’t happen.”

“I said what I said; I deserved to get kicked out at that point,” he said.

A referee on Wednesday night issued Green a technical foul after a dispute over a foul call. Green continued yelling at the official as he walked away. The ref then issued the Warriors player a second technical, ejecting him from the game.

Green said in the podcast that he would not reveal what he yelled to the official.

Draymond was ejected for this pair of technical fouls in the first quarter ... pic.twitter.com/Nm3htPW6GT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

Mitchell Ervin, the lead official on Wednesday night, told reporters that after a “prolonged diatribe,” Green was issued the second technical foul for directing “egregious profane vanguard towards a game official,” according to ESPN.

Ervin denied that Green’s history in the NBA influenced the decision to issue him two technical fouls.

Wednesday night’s game marked Green’s fourth ejection of the season.

In December, Green was ejected from a game after knocking down Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkic. The NBA later announced that it had suspended the Warriors player indefinitely over the incident.

The league said in its statement at the time that it took the power forward’s “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” into consideration.

Green, who missed 12 games due to the suspension, was reinstated by the NBA in January.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Wednesday’s game that Green’s ejection was “too bad” and that “he deserved it.”

“He’ll bounce back,” he said before congratulating the rest of the team for ultimately defeating the Magic, 101-93.

Green seemingly referenced his turbulent past in the league on Thursday’s podcast episode, saying that he plans to make sure his conduct on Wednesday was the “exception, not the rule.”

