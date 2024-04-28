Jets' Dillon out for Game 4 after suffering nasty cut to his hand, Stanley draws in

DENVER — Winnipeg Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon sat out Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon due to a left hand injury.

Dillon suffered a nasty gash from a skate blade during a game-ending melee in a 6-2 loss on Friday night at Ball Arena.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness said the team was hopeful that Dillon will return for Game 5 on Tuesday in Winnipeg.

"Fortunately there is no damage at all but unfortunately, there are a lot of stitches holding it together," Bowness said at a brief pre-game availability. "So our doctors are a little hesitant to put him back in this quickly. If you asked him, he’d play. He’d just tape the whole hand up and play.

"He has that much desire. But he’s out today."

Logan Stanley replaced Dillon in the lineup for the Jets, who won the opener in the best-of-seven first-round playoff but lost the next two games.

Dillon has three assists in the series. He had eight goals and 12 assists in 77 regular-season games.

The Jets also made a change up front Sunday with forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby coming in for David Gustafsson.

"We’re just trying to put a little more speed in our lineup," Bowness said. "This is a very fast team we’re playing against."

Colorado's offence has been in strong form over the first three games, outscoring the Jets 17-11.

"I still think we can play better than we have in the first three games even though I like our effort and our compete (level) and a lot of things we've done through the course of this series," said Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar. "I still think we've got another step we can take."

If Game 6 is necessary, it would be played Thursday in Denver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press