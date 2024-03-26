Wales vs Poland LIVE! Euro 2024 play-off final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Wales vs Poland LIVE!

Cardiff is the destination for another huge night in the history of Welsh football as Rob Page looks to guide his side to their third-consecutive appearance at the European Championship. No matter what, the final tickets to Euro 2024 must be handed out tonight which could mean extra-time and a penalty shootout.

Finland were swept aside by Wales as they got their play-off campaign off to a great start and Tottenham striker Brennan Johnson is expected to lead the line once again this evening. Poland, meanwhile, should have Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski to lead their line after dismantling Estonia in their semi-final.

Wales have previous in these knockout ties and qualified for the last World Cup with a nervy home win over Ukraine, while a last-day win over Hungary saw them bag an automatic spot for the tournament four years ago. Follow the Euro 2024 play-off final between Wales and Poland LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT | Cardiff City Stadium

TV channel: Viaplay Sports & S4C

Wales team news: Ramsey set to remain on bench

Poland team news: Lewandowski to start but Cash out

Score prediction

How to watch Wales vs Poland

17:10 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, Wales vs Poland will be televised live on Viaplay Sports and Welsh language channel S4C.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Viaplay Sports streaming service and, in the Welsh language, on the BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic.

17:03 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Wales vs Poland!

It promises to be a huge night as the final spots at this summer’s Euro 2024 are dished out to three lucky play-off final winners.

The headline fixture takes place at Cardiff City Stadium and kicks off at 7.45pm GMT,

Stay tuned for all the latest updates, build-up, team news, match action and reaction! We’ll also be bringing you news from the two other play-off ties as Ukraine face Iceland and, in the early match, Georgia take on Greece.