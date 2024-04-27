How Vladimir Tarasenko’s playoff experience is helping the Panthers on and off the ice

Watch Vladimir Tarasenko on the Florida Panthers bench when he finishes a shift. Shortly after he and the rest of Florida’s top line get off the ice, the talking begins. Tarasenko, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart are quickly analyzing what just happened — what worked, what didn’t, what adjustments have to be made in the next couple of minutes before they get back out on the ice.

“I’ve always thought that’s great for younger players to see,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Now, we don’t have a young team but we have a few younger players, and to see the veteran guys come in and talk about it all the time on the bench about what just happened and see how fiery they are coming into the game — they’re wired.”

It’s easy to see how Tarasenko’s veteran presence helps the Panthers on the ice. The 32-year-old is playoff-tested, having played in 100 postseason games over his 12-year NHL career entering Game 4 of the Panthers’ opening-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He has won a Stanley Cup, doing so with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

What perhaps is harder to quantify — but arguably is just as important — is how he has found a way to impact the Panthers off the ice.

Tarasenko has been with the team for less than two months after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Ottawa Senators, but it would be hard to tell considering how quickly he fit into a close-knit dressing room.

He found a way to toe the line between providing advice based on his experience being in the playoffs and not trying to be an overpower presence on a group that has seen its own share of success.

Tarasenko knows his role. He knows the Panthers’ expectations. And he has been welcomed in with open arms as he helps Florida in its pursuit to win a Stanley Cup.

“His character is so good,” Reinhart said. “You can tell right away he’s a guy that’s been there. He’s been all the way. He knows what it takes. He’s willing to do what it takes. ... Any time you can add to your room, it’s important.”

Florida Panthers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (10) skates with the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) defends in the second period of their NHL game at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla.

‘Everybody has one goal in mind’

What has also been important: Tarasenko wanted to be here. He knew that joining Florida would put him in arguably the best position to win a second Stanley Cup. That’s why he waived the no-trade clause in his contract with Ottawa to join the Panthers.

So far, things have worked out for both sides. Tarasenko put up 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 19 regular season games, 11 of which came in final 12 games, and also has a goal and an assist through the first three playoff games against the Lightning.

“It’s just hard to not enjoy when you come to the rink,” Tarasenko said. “You have all the support and everybody’s so close to each other. Everybody has one goal in mind.”

To get to that one goal, chemistry and communication off the ice is paramount to having success on the ice. Tarasenko did his part to earn the respect of his new teammates.

It didn’t take long for his new teammates to understand his passion for the game.

“He breathes hockey,” Barkov said. “He knows everything about hockey. It’s a lot of fun to be around him and talk hockey with him because he has that new perspective to it. I’ve been around guys, but he’s a little different. He knows every single detail. Just really, really lucky to get to spend time with him and talk hockey with him.”

Florida Panthers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (10) skates during the second period of a NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

‘He values the game more’

And Tarasenko has the experience to back up the talk.

Through his first 100 playoff games entering Saturday, Tarasenko has scored 45 goals and put up 66 total points. He is one of 33 players in NHL history to score at least 45 goals in his first 100 playoff games. He scored 11 goals during the Blues’ run to the Stanley Cup in 2019

“First of all, I was lucky enough to play this many games in the playoffs,” Tarasenko said. “It’s the most exciting time of the year. Probably what I learned is things change very quick and to be able to turn the page. It doesn’t matter if you win a game or lose a game. You have to be ready for the next one.”

Tarasenko also understands there are only so many more “next ones” left. That’s why this playoff run with the Panthers is so critical, and it’s why the Panthers know exactly what they are going to get out of him every single game over what they hope will be a deep postseason run.

“He’s not in his mid-20s anymore,” Maurice said. “He values the game more. As you get older, you have a better appreciation for the moments around you, and he’s a veteran guy in there who has been there and understands this is going to be really, really hard and it’s gonna be a battle. He’ll be ready for it.”