Vancouver Whitecaps lose midfielder Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday, a club in England's League Championship.

The club announced the transfer Friday, saying in a release that the 32-year-old Scot is returning to England with the goal of once again playing in the Premier League.

Vancouver did not disclose the transfer fee that came with the deal.

Armstrong joined the 'Caps in September, signing a contract through 2026, but made just 10 appearances across all competitions for Vancouver, scoring two goals and contributing two assists.

He previously played six seasons with Southampton FC, including five in the Premier League.

Armstong's departure leaves yet another hole in the Whitecaps' offence ahead of the Major League Soccer season, set to begin Feb. 23 when Vancouver visits the Portland Timbers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.

