Ukraine pip GB to European men's team final gold

Ukraine's Illia Kovtun added to his parallel bars gold medal earlier in the week [Getty Images]

Ukraine pipped Great Britain to gold in the men's team final at the Gymnastics European Championships in Rimini, Italy.

Great Britain led heading into the final stage before a stellar round for Ukraine saw them secure first place with an overall score of 255.762.

Great Britain claimed silver with a total of 255.429 overall - just 0.333 behind the winners - while Italy finished third with 252.560.

Led by European vault gold winner and world champion Jake Jarman, Great Britain excelled on the vault and parallel bars before being narrowly outscored by Ukraine on the high bar.

The British team was completed by Harry Hepworth, Joe Fraser, Courtney Tulloch and James Hall.

The women's championships take place from 2-5 May and will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app.