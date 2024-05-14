Stars host the Avalanche with 3-1 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Stars -145, Avalanche +122; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Stars lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 5-1. Wyatt Johnston scored two goals in the victory.

Dallas is 52-21-9 overall and 20-7-3 against the Central Division. The Stars have allowed 232 goals while scoring 294 for a +62 scoring differential.

Colorado has gone 50-25-7 overall with a 21-12-2 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have scored 302 total goals (3.7 per game) to lead the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston has 32 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has scored four goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has scored 42 goals with 62 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has 11 goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press