UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
UFC 312 is next up on the MMA calendar and will feature a title rematch, highly anticipated or not, between middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and former champion Sean Strickland. The action goes down Saturday inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
Their first fight at UFC 297 in January 2024 ended in a razor-thin split decision victory for du Plessis, which generated plenty of controversy and set the stage for the rematch. Both fighters have much to prove — du Plessis seeks to further legitimize his title reign and Strickland is out for redemption.
The co-main event will see strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against the undefeated Tatiana Suarez, adding another championship battle to the card.
Here's a look at all of the confirmed UFC events on the horizon:
UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 - Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia
Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
Middleweight championship: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland
Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez
Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Talisson Teixeira
Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado
Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, Disney+/ESPN2/ESPN+)
Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Women's flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil
Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, Disney+/ESPN2/ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria
Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli
Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset
Lightweight: Kody Steele vs. Rongzhu
Flyweight: Hyunsung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
UFC Vegas: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka
Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski
Featherweight: Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado
Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Women's strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. TBA
Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar
Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams
Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith
Heavyweight: Don'Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walker
Women's bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 - Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle
Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz
Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia
Prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Light heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
Welterweight: Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
Light heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat
Welterweight: Adam Fugitt vs. Billy Ray Goff
Middleweight: Mansur-Abdul Malik vs. Nick Klein
UFC Vegas: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
Saturday, March 1, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto
Featherweight: Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis
Flyweight: Asu Almabayev vs. Allan Nascimento
Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal
Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castaneda
Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
Welterweight: Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson
Women's flyweight: Montana de la Rosa vs. Luana Carolina
Featherweight: Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida
Flyweight: Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov
UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Saturday, March 8, 2025 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker
Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPNews/Disney+)
Flyweight: Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
Women's strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Featherweight: Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal
Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Disney+)
Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Bantamweight: Jean Matsumoto vs. Chris Gutierrez
Middleweight: Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz
UFC Vegas: Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze 2
Saturday, March 15, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
Flyweight: Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima
UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Saturday, March 22, 2025 - O2 Arena in London
Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Light heavyweight: Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriêre
Women's strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Istela Nunes
Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla
Prelims (Start time 12 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPNews/Disney+)
Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
Flyweight: Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos
Bantamweight: Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolán Loughran
UFC Fight Night: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, March 29, 2025
UFC Fight Night: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, April 5, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas