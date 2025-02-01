Advertisement

UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

uncrowned staff
·5 min read
TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 20: Sean Strickland of the United States fights against Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa in a middleweight title bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Dricus du Plessis eked out a close split decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 inside Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 20, 2024 in Toronto. They'll run it back Saturday at UFC 312. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

UFC 312 is next up on the MMA calendar and will feature a title rematch, highly anticipated or not, between middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and former champion Sean Strickland. The action goes down Saturday inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Their first fight at UFC 297 in January 2024 ended in a razor-thin split decision victory for du Plessis, which generated plenty of controversy and set the stage for the rematch. Both fighters have much to prove — du Plessis seeks to further legitimize his title reign and Strickland is out for redemption.

The co-main event will see strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against the undefeated Tatiana Suarez, adding another championship battle to the card.

Stay ahead of the action with our up-to-date UFC fight schedule. Below, you'll find all of the upcoming Fight Night events and pay-per-view cards, along with confirmed matchups. Be sure to check back regularly, as we'll keep this list updated with newly announced fights.

Here's a look at all of the confirmed UFC events on the horizon:

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 - Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Middleweight championship: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland
Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez
Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Talisson Teixeira
Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, Disney+/ESPN2/ESPN+)
Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Women's flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, Disney+/ESPN2/ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria
Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli
Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset
Lightweight: Kody Steele vs. Rongzhu
Flyweight: Hyunsung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka
Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski
Featherweight: Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Women's strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. TBA
Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar
Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams
Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith
Heavyweight: Don'Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walker
Women's bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 - Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz
Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia

Prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
Welterweight: Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
Light heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat
Welterweight: Adam Fugitt vs. Billy Ray Goff
Middleweight: Mansur-Abdul Malik vs. Nick Klein

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto
Featherweight: Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis
Flyweight: Asu Almabayev vs. Allan Nascimento

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal
Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castaneda
Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
Welterweight: Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson
Women's flyweight: Montana de la Rosa vs. Luana Carolina
Featherweight: Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida
Flyweight: Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov

Saturday, March 8, 2025 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPNews/Disney+)
Flyweight: Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
Women's strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Featherweight: Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Disney+)
Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Bantamweight: Jean Matsumoto vs. Chris Gutierrez
Middleweight: Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz

Saturday, March 15, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
Flyweight: Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima

Saturday, March 22, 2025 - O2 Arena in London

Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Light heavyweight: Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriêre
Women's strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Istela Nunes
Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla

Prelims (Start time 12 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPNews/Disney+)

Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
Flyweight: Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos
Bantamweight: Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolán Loughran

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas