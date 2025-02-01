UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

Dricus du Plessis eked out a close split decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 inside Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 20, 2024 in Toronto. They'll run it back Saturday at UFC 312. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

UFC 312 is next up on the MMA calendar and will feature a title rematch, highly anticipated or not, between middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and former champion Sean Strickland. The action goes down Saturday inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Their first fight at UFC 297 in January 2024 ended in a razor-thin split decision victory for du Plessis, which generated plenty of controversy and set the stage for the rematch. Both fighters have much to prove — du Plessis seeks to further legitimize his title reign and Strickland is out for redemption.

The co-main event will see strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against the undefeated Tatiana Suarez, adding another championship battle to the card.

Stay ahead of the action with our up-to-date UFC fight schedule. Below, you'll find all of the upcoming Fight Night events and pay-per-view cards, along with confirmed matchups. Be sure to check back regularly, as we'll keep this list updated with newly announced fights.

Here's a look at all of the confirmed UFC events on the horizon:

UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 - Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Middleweight championship: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland

Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Talisson Teixeira

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, Disney+/ESPN2/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Women's flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, Disney+/ESPN2/ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli

Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset

Lightweight: Kody Steele vs. Rongzhu

Flyweight: Hyunsung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

UFC Vegas: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka

Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski

Featherweight: Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Women's strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. TBA

Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams

Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith

Heavyweight: Don'Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walker

Women's bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 - Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez

Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia

Prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba vs. Ibo Aslan

Welterweight: Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa

Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

Light heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat

Welterweight: Adam Fugitt vs. Billy Ray Goff

Middleweight: Mansur-Abdul Malik vs. Nick Klein

UFC Vegas: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics

Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto

Featherweight: Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis

Flyweight: Asu Almabayev vs. Allan Nascimento

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal

Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castaneda

Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich

Welterweight: Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson

Women's flyweight: Montana de la Rosa vs. Luana Carolina

Featherweight: Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida

Flyweight: Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov

UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Saturday, March 8, 2025 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPNews/Disney+)

Flyweight: Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van

Women's strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Featherweight: Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Disney+)

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Bantamweight: Jean Matsumoto vs. Chris Gutierrez

Middleweight: Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz

UFC Vegas: Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze 2

Saturday, March 15, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Flyweight: Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima

UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Saturday, March 22, 2025 - O2 Arena in London

Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Light heavyweight: Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriêre

Women's strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Istela Nunes

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla

Prelims (Start time 12 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPNews/Disney+)

Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin

Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar

Flyweight: Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos

Bantamweight: Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolán Loughran

UFC Fight Night: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, March 29, 2025

UFC Fight Night: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas