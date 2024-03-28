Fan fury as new date set for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest amid threat of train strikes

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest fans have been hit by further fixture disruption due to planned train strikes next month.

The Premier League match was due to take place in north London at 8pm GMT on Monday, April 8.

However, Spurs announced on Thursday that it will instead take place on Sunday, April 7 at 6pm.

The original date has been affected by industrial action across the country, with Greater Anglia, c2c, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express and South Western Railway all hit.

A Tottenham statement read: “This decision has been taken on the recommendation of an emergency Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting - chaired by Haringey Council and including representatives from the Club, emergency services, transport partners and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust - and in agreement with the Premier League, on the basis that only one of the six stations that serve our stadium will be running normally on April 8.

“All tickets will remain valid for the new date - we shall shortly be contacting all ticket holders to outline options if they are no longer able to attend.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to fans by this fixture amendment, which has been made for reasons beyond the Club’s control.”

The match will continue to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

It is also the latest to be impacted by inconvenient scheduling for fans after it emerged that Manchester United supporters may struggle to get home from this Saturday’s late kick-off against Brentford.

The decision to move the Spurs-Forest game to 6pm on a Sunday has also drawn ire from fans.

A league statement added: “The Premier League apologises unreservedly to supporters of both Clubs, and all those affected, for the inconvenience and disruption caused by this late fixture change.

“The change has been made due to matters beyond the League’s control, namely the decision to implement rail and tube strikes on Monday 8 April and the subsequent reduction in available travel services. This has resulted in the local authority’s Safety Advisory Group determining that it is not possible to stage the match with the required levels of safety for attending fans.”