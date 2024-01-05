Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup team news and updates as Richarlison starts for Spurs

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham will take on Burnley in an all-Premier League clash in the FA Cup third round on Friday evening.

Tottenham have enjoyed a trophy drought for the last 16 years but will be hoping for a good cup run, with the FA Cup offering their best chance at ending that run this season.

Spurs have won five of their last seven FA Cup ties against Burnley, but the sides have not met in the competition the 2014-15 season.

Vincent Kompany’s side do not have the best record against Tottenham, they have lost 10 of their last 11 matches in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup updates

Tottenham XI: Vicaro, Pedro Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Skipp, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Johnson

Burnley XI: Muric, O’Shea, Taylor, Foster, Zaroury, Ramsey, Vitinho, Cullen, Amdouni, Delcroix, Odobert

